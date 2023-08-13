In this age of technology, we have become accustomed to having information at our fingertips – via our phones, tablets, and laptops. It’s convenient and can be useful. But for healthcare professionals, having accurate, up-to-date information is not only convenient – it can save lives.
Remember the old days when a doctor or nurse would come into your hospital room leafing through a folder, or chart, that would, hopefully, have all your latest testing, diagnosis, and treatment information in it? But it frequently didn’t – recent x-ray or lab results hadn’t been sent to your floor yet, another specialist’s notes were still awaiting transcription. As a result, updated treatment orders could be delayed. On top of that and with advances in medical treatment happening so rapidly, your care team might not have incorporated the latest recommendations into your treatment plan. For years, even decades, experts in both the healthcare and technology fields have worked to improve those scenarios to improve patient outcomes.
Welcome to the world of “Clinical Informatics.” It doesn’t sound heroic. In fact, it sounds kind of vague and nerdy. Yet, this healthcare discipline has become an integral part of a patient’s hospital experience – even if they’ve never heard of it.
Denise Merlino, RN, and Joy Bengco, RN, run the Clinical Informatics department at HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, Denise as director, Joy as coordinator. They are nurses and they provide patient care, but not at the bedside. Rather, they ensure that the computerization of patient records runs seamlessly. Through their work, physicians and other providers can use handheld, desktop, even their smartphones, to view patient records, order labs, x-rays, and other diagnostic tests to support their ability to arrive at a correct diagnosis and thereby create a patient care plan that the team can follow.
“We’re kind of a cross between healthcare and information technologies. We talk in both languages – provider and IT – and translate between the two,” said Merlino. “Our goal is to improve quality of care, enhance the workflow, and provide safe, effective portability for secure healthcare information.”
Clinical Informatics also aligns evidence-based and regulatory compliance data to provide physicians with “Order Sets,” a group of nursing, dietary, respiratory therapy, and other orders, that are best practices for a specific patient diagnosis.
“For example, if a patient has had a stroke, we can give recommendations for treatment and medications to the doctor, who can implement those orders, or adjust them as needed,” said Bengco. “The order sets use data collected from our own HCA West Florida region, as well as best practices throughout the country, to determine the most effective course of treatment.”
To get that information, said Merlino, “we in Clinical Informatics all depend on those users at the bedside. Our interest is in how we can improve their workflow and the patients’ quality of care. When you make things more efficient, the nurse/provider gets more time with the patient.”
Merlino and Bengco are both required to have active Florida registered nursing licenses for their roles. They must also remain certified on the clinical software systems to practically every ancillary department of the hospital, including emergency, and physician practices (pathology/ laboratory, x-ray, dietary, pharmacy, respiratory, electrocardiography, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech
therapy, rehabilitative medicine, medical records, and more).
They are also responsible for collaborating with hospital administration (nursing, operations, finance, information technology, quality, board of directors, physician advisory group, etc.) to ensure the capture of all patient-related data.
As their Healthcare Heroes nomination said, “Massive amounts of information are made available, to those with proper security access only, to report to national and state regulatory organizations to prove standards are being met for patient safety and quality care. Sure, Denise and Joy ‘work with computers’ day in and day out. It’s not glamorous but extremely essential to patient care.”
“It’s the portability of the health information exchange that is complicated but can make patient care more effective,” said Merlino. “I can be in Rochester and need to have my appendix out. Doctors there can see my medical information here. My doctor here can see what’s happening in Rochester. It’s nice to have that communication.”
Merlino is a 34-year HCA employee who joined the Citrus Hospital in 2014, a year after its Clinical Informatics department was created. Through her career she climbed the ladder of success, from LPN, to RN, to BSN, to a master’s degree in nursing administration. In her free time, she enjoys traveling to spend time with her two daughters and three grandchildren in New York, shelling on the beach, fishing, hiking, and biking.
Bengco, her husband, Jeffrey, and their now seven-year-old son, Lorenzo, emigrated to Florida from the Philippines in 2017. Jeffrey is a critical care nurse at Citrus Hospital. Joy, who had worked in both bedside nursing and quality control, joined Clinical Informatics.
Merlino’s and Bengco’s main goal is to use information to get patients on the road to recovery and discharged to resume their lives, many even better than previously, adds their nomination.
“These two have saved lives they will never hear about by helping those that are in the foreground of treating patients.”
