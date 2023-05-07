The Citrus County Chronicle created the Nurses Appreciation Awards Program in 2018. This was a way for local nurses to be recognized for their achievements. The community was asked to submit nominations and the judge’s panel narrowed down the selection through a rigorous voting process. This year the nurses celebrated their achievements at a dinner held at Citrus Hills Golf and Country Club where they were treated to a night of fun and prizes. Some even won amazing gift baskets provided by various businesses in our community.
We would like to give a huge shout out to our premier events sponsors Diamond Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center and West Florida Medical Associates in addition to Davis Family Hearing, College of Central Florida, Edward Jones – Brian Fitzpatrick, Bravera Health Seven Rivers, Suncoast Primary Care Specialists, The Grove Health & Rehabilitation Center, Mederi Caretenders, Meadowcrest Family Physicians and Senica Air Conditioning.
