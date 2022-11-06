Compassionate and friendly people are being sought to join the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteer team.
Training and support are provided to help volunteers learn new skills. The program is looking for individuals to volunteer in person — with physical distancing measures in place.
Volunteers come from a variety of industries and range from retirees to college students. All levels and types of experience are welcome.
Volunteers fill a variety of roles:
- Counselors work with taxpayers directly by filling out tax returns. If you have no previous experience, you’ll get the training you need and will also receive IRS certification.
- Client facilitators welcome taxpayers, help organize their paperwork and manage the overall flow of service.
- Technology coordinators manage computer equipment, ensure taxpayer data is secure and provide technical assistance to volunteers.
- Leadership and administrative volunteers make sure program operations run smoothly, manage volunteers and maintain quality control.
- Communications coordinators promote the program to prospective volunteers and taxpayers.
Tax-Aide provides tax preparation help for anyone free of charge. Neither volunteers nor taxpayers need to be members of AARP, and there is no sales pitch for other services.
Tax volunteers study online in November and December, and a formal training class will be scheduled for January 2023.
Because of the complexity of the U.S. tax code, many taxpayers overpay their taxes or turn to paid tax services they cannot afford. Some may forgo filing their taxes and miss out on the credits and deductions they’ve earned because they are unable to pay for assistance.
Tax-Aide volunteers can help by providing necessary services in communities where there is the greatest need.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in coordination with the IRS.
Last year, in Citrus County, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers completed 3,287 returns and helped 6,581 people file their tax returns. Refunds were $3,188,066 and we applied for $632,708 in credits.
This would not be possible without our volunteers, who make an indelible mark on the taxpayers we work with and the communities where they live. And for tax professionals, the IRS offers Continuing Education (CE) credits for those who volunteer to serve as counselors, instructors, and/or quality reviewers.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide has grown since its inaugural team of just four volunteers in 1968 and has served over 68 million taxpayers since its inception. The program has volunteers in every state who typically number more than 30,000.
