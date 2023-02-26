Service animals are always welcome. For non-service animals, we strongly discourage bringing your pet to the festival.
Busy crowds, loud music, and food scraps can make for a not-so-ideal situation for the family pet. But if you must, we welcome well-behaved leashed pets. As well as well-behaved owners who pick up any mess their pet may create. In other words, please be considerate of your pet as well as other festival goers.
