The holiday season has arrived, and that often means entertaining family and friends while serving tasty meals. When cooking for a crowd, it is important to recognize that individuals may have certain dietary restrictions due to health or personal beliefs and plan accordingly.
A greater number of people are eschewing meat and animal products for various reasons. Preparing offerings for vegan guests doesn't have to be complicated. This recipe for "Nut Roast" from "Vegan Cooking for Beginners" (Publications International, Ltd.) by the PIL editors is like a meat loaf without the meat. It's filling and hearty.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
6 tablespoons boiling water
2 tablespoons ground flaxseed
1 1/2 cups unsalted walnuts, pecans, almonds or cashews
4 ounces cremini mushrooms (about 6 large), sliced
1 can (about 14 ounces) diced tomatoes
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour or chickpea flour
1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage
1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme
1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Spray 8- x 4-inch loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray. Combine boiling water and flaxseed in small bowl. Let stand until cool.
2. Place nuts in food processor. Pulse until finely chopped, allowing some larger pieces to remain. Transfer to large bowl.
3. Heat oil in medium skillet over medium heat. Add onion, mushrooms and garlic; cook and stir 3 minutes or until softened. Transfer mixture to bowl with nuts.
4. Stir in flaxseed mixture, tomatoes, oats, flour, sage, parsley, thyme, salt, and pepper until combined. Spoon mixture into prepared pan. Bake 45 to 50 minutes or until firm and browned. Cool slightly before slicing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.