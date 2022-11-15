A vegan dish for holiday diners pic

The holiday season has arrived, and that often means entertaining family and friends while serving tasty meals. When cooking for a crowd, it is important to recognize that individuals may have certain dietary restrictions due to health or personal beliefs and plan accordingly.

A greater number of people are eschewing meat and animal products for various reasons. Preparing offerings for vegan guests doesn't have to be complicated. This recipe for "Nut Roast" from "Vegan Cooking for Beginners" (Publications International, Ltd.) by the PIL editors is like a meat loaf without the meat. It's filling and hearty.

