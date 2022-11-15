Monetary, material and skill contributions have supported the Duval Preservation Trust, Inc. to the point of near completion for the rehabilitation of the oldest remaining residency in Citrus County, the Historic Duval-Metz House. It is located at 7801 S. Old Floral City Road, in the heart of Floral City and across the street from the Heritage Hall Museum and Museum “Country” Store.
Many visitors at the museum ask if the historic house is open for touring and the response is that it is not open on a scheduled basis. The Duval Preservation Trust, Inc. owner and manager of the property is pleased to announce that the house will be open for touring on Friday evening, Dec. 2, of the Floral City Heritage Days “Candles, Carols 'N' Carriages” event. In addition, the Trust is sponsoring a special Heritage Days event for Saturday, Dec. 3, between 4 and 7 p.m.
“A Frontier Christmas at the Historic Duval-Metz House” will include a house tour, holiday tastings, silent auction and music. The purpose of this event is to increase public awareness of what this site was and how it can continue to contribute to the history of Citrus County. The Trust looks to the public to gain support for the continued rehabilitation of the house and for the development of the grounds on which the house resides. The vision is to reflect the early history and pre-history of Floral City and the county.
The property consists of two acres and stretches from Orange Avenue north to Magnolia Street south.
That southern half is wooded and undeveloped. It is also located less than a block from the site of “Cho-illy-hadjo.” Before 1765 Seminoles had come to this area and established a village here. They called it “Cho-illy-hadjo.” A rendition of that village could be recreated on this site
Prior to the Seminoles residing here, Hernando De Soto visited a native American village here in 1539. By 900 A.D. the Timucuan village of “Tocaste” was located on the southern shore of the Floral City Pool of Lake Tasla Apopka and inhabited (at least seasonally) until the mid 1500s. Relying on the illustrations of the Frenchman Jacques Le Moyne from his 1564 Florida visit, a recreation could be constructed of the Timucuan lifestyle.
All of the work to date on the property has been accomplished by donations from businesses, charities and individuals except for a small initial grant from the State Bureau of Historic Preservation, Florida Department of State and assisted by the Historic Preservation Council.
Although the vision for the further development of an early homestead and recreation of Native-American villages is strong, the day-to day care and upkeep of a historic building can slow attainment of that vision. The Trust is grateful for all the citizens who have played a role with their support and now, to proceed to that vision, the Trust presents its first fund raising event on Saturday, 3 December from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Historic House.
Parking is available in the Floral City Town Center (behind the museum and library) parking lot and off the pavement on Old Floral City Road. Entry to the property will be at the sidewalk location on Old Floral City Road. There is no entry charge but participation in Donations Envelopes and the Silent Auction will be appreciated. A tour of the house, charcuterie board and wine tickets will be provided to the first 200 reservations.
