To improve the quality of your sleep, avoid caffeine at night, reducing screen time before bed and keep a consistent sleep schedule.

Making New Year’s resolutions is a common tradition, but 77 percebt of people who make them, break them within just a few weeks. This year, focus on long-term lifestyle changes that can make a big impact on overall health and longevity.

“The start of a new year symbolizes a time for change, but adopting new, healthy habits isn’t limited to just one time of year,” says Dr. Ghassan Hasan, M.D., primary care physician with Bravera Primary Care. “Even small, incremental changes in lifestyle can make a big difference in overall health.”

