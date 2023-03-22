Does the cold winter make you dream of a sunny getaway? These five decorating tips will make you want to throw on a bathing suit, sandals and sarong despite the sub-zero temperatures.
1. Choose evocative materials and textiles. Transport yourself to a picturesque fishing town on the coast by decorating your space with furniture and rugs made of materials like rattan, driftwood, linen and bamboo.
2. Dress your walls and windows in summer colors. Purchase artwork and window coverings in tropical colors like pure white, azure blue, bright yellow, fuchsia pink, emerald green and turquoise.
3. Use outdoor furniture in your home. Turn your home into a beachside resort with outdoor lounge chairs, picnic tables and hammocks. You can also use your prettiest beach towels as throws.
4. Accessorize your space. Utilize ocean-inspired accent pieces like buoys, fins, surfboards, anchors, lobster cages and seashells to create a vacation-like atmosphere.
5. Arrange a variety of plants. Create a beachy vibe with natural or artificial tropical plants and flowers like palms, cacti and hibiscus. Arrange a basket of exotic fruits as a centerpiece.
Visit your local stores to find summer vacation decor.
