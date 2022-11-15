Do you own an apartment building? If so, you probably know that moving tenants in and out of a unit is no small task. This is especially true if occupants need to leave and arrive on the same day. Here are five things that can help.
1. Anticipate expenses
Ensure there’s room in your budget for necessary expenditures. You may have to cover the cost of advertising the suite, making credit inquiries and paying the electric bill until the new tenants move in. You might also want to consider changing the locks.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
2. Schedule inspections
Walk through the rental unit with both your current and incoming tenants. Ensure everything is in proper working order including the light switches, plumbing and appliances.
3. Negotiate the move-out date
Talk to your departing tenants about the advantages of leaving before the end of their lease, and confirm their departure date as soon as possible.
4. Determine the move-in date
Reach out to the new tenants and remind them to make plans to move out of their current place if they haven’t already done so. Try to synchronize departures and arrivals if they’ll occur on the same day.
5. Share relevant information
Tell new tenants everything they need to know about the premises. Share the garbage collection schedule, the rules and regulations for the building and any other important information.
Finally, if possible, be present on moving day to ensure everything goes smoothly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.