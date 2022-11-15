Do you plan to renovate your home? If so, here are a few tips to ensure your project stands the test of time.
1. Project yourself into the future
Don’t base your renovation decisions solely on your current wants and needs. If you anticipate expanding your family over the next few years, or if your children are getting ready to leave the nest, take these eventualities into account.
2. Invest in quality products
When purchasing or replacing pricier items like your bathtub, stove or sofa, it’s best to seek out brands with a reputation for reliability. Though they may cost more initially, you won’t have to replace them as quickly, and their longer lifespan will put money in your pocket.
3. Integrate trends economically
If you like to keep up with trends, do it with accessories like curtains, mirrors and cushions. These items are easy to replace without breaking the bank when they wear out or look dated. You might also want to experiment with paint, which is a relatively affordable way to update a space.
4. Opt for neutral colors
For anything you intend to be permanent and for items that are more expensive or difficult to replace, such as a shower stall or ceramic floor, choose neutral colors. Consider white, beige or gray, and opt for a design that’ll age well.
5. Consider functionality
Take some time to reflect on your options to ensure your choices are as practical as they are fashionable. Don’t leave things like lighting, storage and clearance space to chance. These details can make the difference between a successful renovation and one you regret.
To ensure your renovations live up to your expectations, be sure to rely on the expertise of your local contractors, architects and interior decorators.
