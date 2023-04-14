CC Nasal hygiene

By nose washing daily with xylitol, we support our nasal defenses in their attempts to flush away threats, resulting in reduced problems and a proactive approach to promote nasal health and hygiene.

 Professional Studio Images / Getty Images

Your nose is essential for conditioning the air you breathe and serves as the first line of defense against dust, pollution, bacteria, viruses and more. The presence of these substances in your nasal passages can trigger infections, disease and illness.

Proper nasal hygiene involves keeping your nasal passages clean, clear and moisturized, enhancing your nose’s ability to function and reducing congestion that can disrupt breathing or cause irritation. However, the nose is one of the most overlooked body parts in daily hygiene routines, according to a survey of 2,000 adults conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Xlear, with 54 percent of respondents saying they’ve never considered the role their noses may play in their overall health, and more than one-quarter (29 percent) admitting they ignore cleaning their sniffers.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.