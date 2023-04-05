Over time, your carpets and fabric-covered furniture accumulate a lot of dirt and bacteria. Although vacuuming does a decent job, it doesn’t get your fabrics thoroughly clean. Here are four advantages of hiring a professional cleaner.
1. They remove all dirt. Professional cleaning tools and products are designed to deeply penetrate fabrics to dislodge dust, pollen, bacteria, dust mites and more.
2. They extend the life of your fabrics. Professional cleaners know how to treat various materials, including cotton, silk and linen, to achieve the best results. Expert care can prevent you from damaging your upholstery with an inappropriate cleaning tool or product, such as a stain remover that’s too harsh.
3. They remove stubborn stains. Expert cleaners use specially designed equipment and techniques to remove even the most stubborn stains to ensure your furniture and carpets look new.
4. They remove bad smells. Over time, carpets and couches can trap unpleasant smells from pets, smoke and cooking. A thorough cleaning ensures your fabrics have a pleasant and neutral scent.
Many carpet and upholstery cleaning companies also offer stain protection treatments. Find out more about this service to keep your belongings clean for longer.
