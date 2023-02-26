Saturday – March 4th
Festival Hours 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Vendors Open | Kid Zones Open | Beer & Wine Gardens Open
9 a.m. Festival shuttles begin from the Citrus County Auditorium parking area
9 a.m. Opening Ceremonies on the Main Stage
9:15 a.m. Strawberry Princess Pageants on the Main Stage
9:45 a.m. Soccer Dogs, Interactive entertainment
10 a.m. Pie Eating Contest Registration begins at Chamber Tent
10 a.m. Southern Express Band on the Main Stage
10:45 a.m. Soccer Dogs, Interactive entertainment
11:45 a.m. Soccer Dogs, Interactive entertainment
12:45 p.m. Soccer Dogs, Interactive entertainment
1 p.m. DJ Diorio – Main Stage
1 p.m. Pie Eating Contest on Strawberry Row
1:15 p.m. Ashley Young on the Main Stage
1:45 p.m. Soccer Dogs, Interactive entertainment
2:45 p.m. Soccer Dogs, Interactive entertainment
3 p.m. Homegrown: The Zac Brown Band Experience on the Main Stage
3:45 p.m. Soccer Dogs, Interactive entertainment
4:45 p.m. Soccer Dogs, Interactive entertainment
6 p.m. Last Parking Shuttle Departs the Festival
Sunday – March 5th
Festival Hours 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Vendors Open | Kid Zones Open | Beer & Wine Gardens Open
9 a.m. Festival shuttles begin from the Citrus County Auditorium parking area
9 a.m. DJ Diorio – Main Stage
9:45 a.m. Soccer Dogs, Interactive entertainment
10 a.m. Pie Eating Contest Registration begins at Chamber Tent
10 a.m. Bad Luck Penny on the Main Stage
10:45 a.m. Soccer Dogs, Interactive entertainment
11:45 a.m. Soccer Dogs, Interactive entertainment
12:45 p.m. Soccer Dogs, Interactive entertainment
1 p.m. Pie Eating Contest on Strawberry Row
1 p.m. Palomino Blonde on the Main Stage
1:45 p.m. Soccer Dogs, Interactive entertainment
2:45 p.m. Soccer Dogs, Interactive entertainment
3:45 p.m. Soccer Dogs, Interactive entertainment
5 p.m. Last Parking Shuttle Departs the Festival
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.