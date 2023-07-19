3 great reasons to replace aging windows pic

Windows in a home are easy to take for granted. Unless windows are showing signs of wear and tear or so dirty that it’s hard to see through them, it’s easy for them to go unnoticed. However, replacement windows can add value to a home and even save homeowners a substantial amount of money.

Much of the savings that can be attributed to new windows is related to energy efficiency. The Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy estimates that as much as 30 percent of heating and cooling energy can be lost through heat gain or heat loss, and aging, inefficient windows contribute to such losses. Replacing those windows can save homeowners substantial amounts of money, with one expert at Angi estimating that installation of energy efficient windows can help trim energy bills by as much as 12 percent.

