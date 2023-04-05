Do you want to buy a home near the Gulf, close to a river or on a lake? Whether you’re considering building or buying an existing home, there are several things you need to know before moving near water.
1. High price tag
Homes with direct access to the water usually have a high price tag. For example, maintaining a dock or seawall adds to the total cost of the property. You don’t get that same easy access with a water-view property and may have to rent a space for your boat if you enjoy water activities.
2. Increased risk
Although properties near water offer beautiful scenery, they come with added risks, including frequent repairs due to wind and possible flooding. Moreover, your insurance premium will likely increase and should be factored into your budget.
3. Proximity to services
Not all properties near water have the same access to certain services, such as drinking water, electricity, internet and local shops. Additionally, being close to the water doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be able to use a boat. Some municipalities prohibit gas-powered watercraft because of noise and safety concerns.
Are you looking forward to owning a waterfront property? Contact a real estate broker or contractor to help you find your dream home.
