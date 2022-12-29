Saturday – January 15

  • Festival hours 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Vendors open | Kid Zones open | Hippie Village open| Beer & Wine Gardens open
  • 9 a.m. Festival shuttles begin from the former Crystal River Mall parking area
  • 9 a.m. Bus pickup for Three Sisters Springs begins at 5th Street
  • 9 a.m. DJ DiOrio begins at the Waterfront Main Stage
  • 9:30 a.m. Manatee Boat Tours begin in Kings Bay Park - $10 Adults | $5 Kids 6 to 12 | Under 5 Free
  • 9:30 a.m. Guided Kayak Tours begin in Kings Bay Park - $10 for all kayakers
  • 10 a.m. Electric Violinist, Andrew Polo, begins at the Pumphouse Stage
  • 11 a.m. Barefoot Bob begins at the Waterfront Main Stage
  • 11 a.m. Magic Andy begins at the Heritage Village Gazebo
  • 12 p.m. Ashley Young begins at the Heritage Village Gazebo Stage
  • 12:30 p.m. The JoJo & Jay Experience begins at the Pumphouse Stage
  • 2:30 p.m. Dance Party at the Pumphouse Stage
  • 3 p.m. Fleetwood Max begins at the Waterfront Main Stage
  • 3:30 p.m. Last pickup for Three Sisters Springs tour on 5th Street
  • 4:30 p.m. Last Manatee Boat Tour departs at Kings Bay Park
  • 4:30 p.m. Last Guided Kayak Tour departs at Kings Bay Park
  • 6 p.m. Last parking shuttle departs the festival

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.