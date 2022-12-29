- Festival hours 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Vendors open | Kid Zones open | Hippie Village open| Beer & Wine Gardens open
- 9 a.m. Festival shuttles begin from the former Crystal River Mall parking area
- 9 a.m. Bus pickup for Three Sisters Springs begins at 5th Street
- 9 a.m. DJ DiOrio begins at the Waterfront Main Stage
- 9:30 a.m. Manatee Boat Tours begin in Kings Bay Park - $10 Adults | $5 Kids 6 to 12 | Under 5 Free
- 9:30 a.m. Guided Kayak Tours begin in Kings Bay Park - $10 for all kayakers
- 10 a.m. Electric Violinist, Andrew Polo, begins at the Pumphouse Stage
- 11 a.m. Barefoot Bob begins at the Waterfront Main Stage
- 11 a.m. Magic Andy begins at the Heritage Village Gazebo
- 12 p.m. Ashley Young begins at the Heritage Village Gazebo Stage
- 12:30 p.m. The JoJo & Jay Experience begins at the Pumphouse Stage
- 2:30 p.m. Dance Party at the Pumphouse Stage
- 3 p.m. Fleetwood Max begins at the Waterfront Main Stage
- 3:30 p.m. Last pickup for Three Sisters Springs tour on 5th Street
- 4:30 p.m. Last Manatee Boat Tour departs at Kings Bay Park
- 4:30 p.m. Last Guided Kayak Tour departs at Kings Bay Park
- 6 p.m. Last parking shuttle departs the festival
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
- Festival hours 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Vendors open | Kid Zones open | Hippie Village open | Beer & Wine Gardens open
- 9 a.m. Festival shuttles begin from the former Crystal River Mall parking area
- 9 a.m. Bus pickup for Three Sisters Springs begin at 5th Street
- 9 a.m. DJ DiOrio begins at the Waterfront Main Stage
- 9:30 a.m. Manatee Boat Tours begin in Kings Bay Park - $10 Adults | $5 Kids 6 to 12 | Under 5 Free
- 9:30 a.m. Guided Kayak Tours begin in Kings Bay Park - $10 for all kayakers
- 10 a.m. Local Talent Spotlight at the Heritage Village Gazebo
- 11 a.m. Gypsy Sparrow begins at the Pumphouse Stage
- 1 p.m. Celebrity appearance by DJ Trae with 99.9 Fox News Radio & 103.9 The Boot at the Pumphouse Stage
- 1 p.m. The Locomotion: A Tribute to Grand Funk Railroad begins at the Waterfront Main Stage
- 2:00 p.m. Magic Andy begins at the Heritage Village Gazebo
- 2:00 p.m. Art in Motion begins at the Pumphouse Stage
- 2:30 p.m Ashley Young begins at the Pumphouse Stage
- 2:30 p.m. Moonflower: Spirit of Santana begins at the Waterfront Main Stage
- 3:30 p.m. Last pickup for Three Sisters Springs tour at 5th street
- 3:30 p.m. Last Manatee Boat Tour departs from Kings Bay Park
- 3:30 p.m. Last Guided Kayak Tour departs from Kings Bay Park
- 5 p.m. Last parking shuttle departs the festival
All times are subject to change
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.