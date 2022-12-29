[Insert photos of performers with BIO.]
The Florida Manatee Festival is the place to go to enjoy outstanding musical entertainment on multiple stages – the Waterfront Main Stage, the new Pumphouse Stage near Town Square, and the Heritage Village Gazebo stage.
Waterfront Main Stage: NW 3rd St at Kings Bay Park
The Waterfront Main Stage is the setting for the best in high-energy bands and vocal performances. Located at the south end of the festival, the performances throughout the weekend will have you singing along, and when the music moves you, we invite you to get up and dance!
Saturday Line Up:
9 to 11 a.m. DJ John DiOrio
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Barefoot Bob & The Hope
2 to 3 p.m. DJ John DiOrio
3 to 5 p.m. Fleetwood Max
DJ DiOrio
John, aka "DJ Diorio", has nearly 20 years in the entertainment industry. His musical knowledge and flair for entertainment has made DJ Diorio one of the most popular DJ's in the area.
Barefoot Bob & The Hope
Barefoot Bob and The Hope, originally The Bob Hope Band, was founded by Bob in 2010. Bob grew up singing in church and school. His “break” into the live band world came as a lucky break while working his way through college as a bartender. When the bar band’s lead singer became ill, Bob was asked to step in and the rest is history. Bob never looked back and has devoted his career to performing and entertaining people throughout Tampa Bay and surrounding areas. Barefoot Bob and The Hope Band focuses on fun, laid-back beach vibe tunes with some soul and rock & roll from the 60’s through today, performed with their own unique twist. Bob always performs barefoot and puts his heart and soul into his vocal stylings.
Fleetwood Max
Fleetwood Max was formed in 2007 by Guitarist / Vocalist and current Musical Director, David Epperson, Jr. (‘Lindsey Buckingham’) & Vocalist / Artistic Director, Sharon Epperson (‘Stevie Nicks’).
Cast Members are professional, touring musicians dedicated to combining their talents to provide the most accurate, personal, live recreation of the Magic that is Fleetwood Mac!
Fleetwood Max is the the United States' Definitive Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band - an authentic recreation of the music, magic, and incredible stage production of the legendary Stevie Nicks & Fleetwood Mac at the height of their career! From the Rumours album in 1977 to current touring set lists!
Sunday Line Up:
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. DJ John DiOrio
1 to 2 p.m. The Locomotion: A Tribute to Grand Funk Railroad
2:30 to 4 p.m. Moonflower: Spirit of Santana
The Locomotion: A Tribute to Grand Funk Railroad
From early 1970 to the 90s Grand Funk Railroad has been the original American Band! Locomotion is a tribute to the great rock and roll music that Grand Funk Railroad performed throughout the USA! Are you ready?
Moonflower: Spirit of Santana
Moonflower is a tribute to the music of Santana performed by five musicians whose love for Santana and the music comes first!
Moonflower features Mark Barrios on guitar and vocals a long time and well-respected guitarist in the Tampa Bay area. On keys is Brad Trumbull and vocals, Manny Betancourt on percussion and vocals, Howard Kleinfeld on bass and David Nunez on drums. The intent of Moonflower is to reproduce the sound, the feelings, and the excitement of the great music of Santana!
Pumphouse Stage – Adjacent to Town Square off NE 1st Street
Enjoy top-notch entertainers at the NEW Pumphouse Stage adjacent to Art in the Park at Town Square. Relax with available seating and feast on a variety of delicious cuisine.
Saturday Line Up:
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Electric Violinist, Andrew Polo
12:30 to 2:30 p.m. The JoJo & Jay Experience
2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dance Party
Andrew Polo
Violinist Andrew Michael Polo has been performing throughout the Tampa Bay Area for over a decade now. His unique mix of electric violin, experimental techniques, and eclectic repertoire of hit songs from the past several decades will have you talking about him the next day. FFO: Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Metallica, David Bowie, Bruno Mars, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Jean-Luc Ponty, and more.
The JoJo & Jay Experience
JoJo Jones is a life-long music lover as well as an incredible interpreter of the art of vocal song. Her repository of music spans over six decades. Her uncanny raw talent paired with her eclectic tastes provide for a refreshing musical journey. Hailing from Mendocino California, she migrated to Florida at an early age. She was most notably influenced by Paul McCartney and the Beatles. A late bloomer by Industry standards, she swiftly caught up to her peers and mentors. Her well-crafted repertoire includes equal amounts of pop, R&B, country, rock and her new-found love of jazz standards. She has thrilled audiences throughout Florida and is on schedule for over 200 performances this year. She can be reached at: www.jojojoneslive.com.
Guitarist Jay Jernigan has been an accomplished and awarded studio musician & live sideman for over 50 years. He holds an Associate’s Degree in Music. Stylistically he is equally at home performing country, rock, jazz and instrumental fusion. His career includes 25 years as guitarist/director with The United States Air Force Band, Washington D.C. as Presidential Support. He has performed in all 50 states as well as 24 countries worldwide. A retired Chief Master Sergeant, he currently resides in Citrus County. www.facebook.com/jayroxguitar
Sunday Line Up:
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Gypsy Sparrow
1 to 1:30 p.m. Celebrity appearance by DJ Trae with 99.9 Fox News Radio & 103.9 The Boot
2 to 2:30 p.m. Art in Motion
2:30 to 4 p.m. Ashley Young
Gypsy Sparrow
Gypsy Sparrow is the artist name of Mark Smythe, a singer/songwriter, born in New Orleans and hailing from several generations of professional musicians largely from Louisiana and Southern Mississippi. He was raised in Floral City and graduated from Citrus High.
Gypsy Sparrow creates raw, soulful original music influenced primarily by deep familial roots but also by commercial artists like U2, Tracy Chapman and Ray LaMontagne.
Gypsy Sparrow also covers a wide wingspan of well-known artists from Dave Matthews to Prince, Lady Gaga to Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash to Ed Sheeran & hundreds of others. Traveling regionally and locally, GYPSY SPARROW performs several nights a week throughout Central Florida
MOTTO: “Roam like a GYPSY & sing like a SPARROW.”
DJ Trae/ 99.9 Fox News Radio & 103.9
DJ Trae has called Citrus County home for almost 20 years. He's entertained us all, from Teen Night in Inverness, Kids Night at Crumps on Wednesday Nights, and hundreds of festivals on The Nature Coast. During the day he calls 99.9 Fox News Radio & 103.9 The Boot home. You can see him wandering around the festival grounds doing a LIVE remote from 12 to 2 p.m., with a special celebrity appearance at the Pumphouse Stage from 1 to 1:30 p.m.
Art in Motion
AIMCompany is Art in Motion Conservatory of Dance’s youth performance company. Under the direction of former Ballet Nepantla dancer, Bailey Vaughn, young dancers go to greater educational depths through community participation and artistic exploration. Art in Motion Conservatory of Dance has revolutionized the traditional dance studio model since opening its doors in September 2022 with an emphasis on community wellness and high arts education. Enjoy these excerpted dance works from the debut season of AIMCompany
Heritage Village Gazebo Stage – N. Citrus Avenue at Heritage House
Enjoy fun, unique entertainers setting the tone for a chill experience as you browse artists and eccentric vendors.
Saturday Line Up:
11 to 11:30 a.m. Magic Andy
12 to 3 p.m. Ashley Young
Magic Andy
Andy Peters was recently named "America's Top Comedy Magician" by Facebook, is a four-time World Record Holder, and is proud to be a Crystal River Resident. Andy uses kindness and Magic to bring joy and laughter to people's hearts. His show is a perfect mixture of comedy and Magic. Andy is happy to be back performing at the Manatee Festival again this year. His show is fun for people of all ages and has performed for dozens of Fortune 500 companies as well as the World Famous Magic Castle in Hollywood, also travelling to Las Vegas frequently to perform. Most recently, Andy has performed for The Village People and for his first Billionaire.
Andy is the only Magician in the World with a Chimera twin who is 30 years younger than him. They will be performing on America's Got Talent soon.
In addition to Andy's shows on Saturday and Sunday at the Manatee Festival, he will also be doing close-up Magic, signing autographs, and selling Magic Merchandise near the Pump House.
The Manatee Festival would not be complete without a Magic show.
Ashley Young
Homosassa native Ashley Young grew up in Citrus County and is coming home for the Manatee Festival! Ashley has been singing for most of her young life. Following high school, she attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City. This young lady is on her way up as a headliner star! See her now and be able to say in years to come, “I saw her when she was getting her start!”
Sunday Line Up:
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Local Talent Spotlight
2 to 2:30 p.m. Magic Andy
Local Talent Spotlight
Citrus County is rich in local talent. We are proud to always host several of our homegrown artists throughout the festival weekend. Watch for updates on our website to see what local entertainment we will host!
