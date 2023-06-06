Subscription Concerts
- Mahler and the Breath of Life
Saturday, Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 22, 3 p.m.
Be the first to witness the world premiere of Florida composer Paul Richards’ newest masterpiece, "Breath of Life," featuring acclaimed baritone soloist Anthony Offerle.
Pops! Goes the Holidays
Saturday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 3, 3 p.m.
Kick off the holiday season with an unforgettable night of music and cheer, as Maestro Matthew Wardell and your orchestra bring you an evening of inventive holiday music that will delight audiences of all ages.
- Hungarian Pictures
Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, 3 p.m.
Principal Guest Conductor Raymond Chobaz leads a breathtaking program featuring some of the most iconic works by Hungarian and Romanian composers. With internationally renowned pianist Andreas Klein and the thrilling Dances of Galánta by Zoltán Kodály, this concert promises to be an unforgettable experience for all.
- Rhythmic Tides
Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, 7:30 and Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, 3 p.m.
Feel the power and beauty of the Ocala Symphony Orchestra’s full-string section. Stella Sung’s "KOHOLA: Spirit of the Ocean" will be performed side by side with stunning video work by award-winning producer and underwater photographer Annie Crawley, with guest soloist Danielle Moreau.
- Bold Brahms
Saturday, March 23, 2024, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 24, 2024, 3 p.m.
Join us for an exhilarating night as the Ocala Symphony Orchestra presents "Brahms’s Symphony No. 4," under the direction of guest conductor Edward Leonard. The winners of the Ocala Symphony Orchestra’s 33rd annual young artist competition will join the program with their incredible talent as the OSO provides a platform for the next generation of performers.
- To the End of the Earth
Saturday, April 27, 2024, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 28, 2024, 3 p.m.
Maestro Wardell leads your Ocala Symphony Orchestra in a season finale of awe-inspiring works.
Special Events
- Red, White, and Ocala Symphony Blue: A Salute to our Troops
Sunday, July 2, 3 p.m.
Join the Ocala Symphony in celebrating our nation’s 247th birthday with a stunning showcase of your all-time favorite music that resounds with the colors of red, white, and blue.
- The Ocala Symphony Chorus presents: Rustic Songs and Dances
Sunday, Nov. 19, 3 p.m.
The first Ocala Symphony Chorus event of the season! The Ocala Symphony Chorus and members of the Ocala Symphony Orchestra present lively festival music from medieval and Renaissance times.
- Symphony Under the Lights
Friday, Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m.
Hot chocolate, family, friends, and festive music! What more could one ask for? The Ocala Symphony and members of the Ocala Youth Symphony bring this joyful annual free concert to the community under the incredible oaks of Tuscawilla Park.
- 33rd Annual Young Artist Competition: Honors Recital
Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, 3 p.m.
The Honors Recital features the finalists from our 33rd Annual Young Artist Competition. These talented young musicians from our Junior and Senior divisions take the stage to perform their concerto for a live audience. The winners of this competition will go on to perform as a soloist at the March subscription performance.
- Silent Film Orchestra: “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”
Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, 7:30 p.m.
Return to the Golden Age of cinema with an unforgettable film music experience. The OSO presents the 1923 classic “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” accompanied by an original score composed by Maestro Wardell and Brad DeLoatche.
- Movie Music Spectacular: From Hogwarts to a Galaxy, Far, Far, Away!
Saturday, March 9, 2024, 7:30 p.m.
Grab your wand and lightsaber and join us for a night of pure musical enchantment! The OSO will perform scores from two of the most beloved movie franchises of all time – Harry Potter and Star Wars.
- The Ocala Symphony Chorus presents: Melodious Accord
Saturday, April 14, 2024, 3 p.m.
The Ocala Symphony Orchestra Chorus presents a concert of choral Americana, featuring arrangements of shaped-note tunes by Alice Parker, original works by Stephen Paulus, Randall Thompson and spirituals.
