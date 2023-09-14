Fallon Glover and Alexandra Fiore with Citrus Trailblazers Girl Scout Troop 14261 donated 137 stuffed bears to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Department as part of the Silver Award Project.
The bears are to be distributed to children in traumatic situations to bring a little comfort. They would like thank Langely Health Services, Linda Rollason, Crystal Burts and the community for their support.
