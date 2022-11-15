Editor’s note: This story originally ran in the Citrus County Chronicle in November 2007.
It was in 1973 that Harvey and Astrid Dunn moved their three children from Okeechobee to the old homestead in Floral City.
The house had been empty for several years. It felt old and musty. The house had no heat, no hot water.
That was no matter for Harvey and Astrid Dunn.
That house meant something. It meant family and tradition. Still does.
“I thought it was neat because it was so old,” Mrs. Dunn said, reflecting on her first impressions.
Today that two-story house serves as a diamond among the gems of Floral City’s old homes. It’s also 100 years old this year and will be featured in a ceremony Saturday morning as part of this weekend’s Floral City Heritage Days.
The house was built in 1907, not as a home, but as a field office for the Florida Mutual Mine Co. Harvey’s grandfather, William H. Dunn, was field superintendent for the Floral City mines.
In time, the office became a home for W.H. Dunn and his family. It has been in the Dunn family since 1916.
Harvey Dunn’s twin aunt and uncle, Hazel and Hampton Dunn, were born on the first floor of that house in what is known as the baby’s room.
Hampton Dunn would become a leading Florida historian and his book, “Back Home,” details Citrus County’s history from the start through the mid 1970s.
“He loved this place,” Astrid Dunn said of Hampton, who died in 2002. “When he was a young man, he could not wait to leave Floral City. The more he stayed away, the more it meant to him. That’s why he wanted to write a book about Citrus County.”
Harvey’s father nearly sold the old home, but couldn’t bear to part with it.
Astrid Dunn recalled that living conditions for the family when they moved in were difficult.
“We had three kids, a dog and two ponies and a motor home,” she said. “It was November and it was cold. The first two nights we stayed in the motor home.”
An old wood burning stove in the dining room kept them warm. They had no running hot water.
The Dunns cleared the land and put up fences. “Just like the old days, we ate our chickens, ate our goats, ate our pigs,” she said. “The kids learned good work ethics.”
Mrs. Dunn said she looks forward to Saturday and opening her home to the public.
“We love being able to let people enjoy it,” she said.
Marcia Beasley, chairwoman of the Floral City Heritage Council, said the Dunns should be commended for restoring the old house that is their home.
“It’s like so many beautiful homes that Floral City used to have,” she said. “It’s outstanding what they’ve done to save this piece of Citrus County. Something, obviously, was guiding them.”
Indeed, something was.
Harvey Dunn was working for Sears when the family lived in South Florida.
“We came to know the Lord in Okeechobee,” Mrs. Dunn said. “He knew we had to do something different than Sears.”
Dunn became a minister, having retired in 2005 as associate pastor of the Inverness Church of God. Faith has driven their lives; faith, Mrs. Dunn said, has kept their family strong.
And so it is with this old house as well.
“Hopefully it’s not pride, but it is pride of family,” she said. “This is home. This is where our roots are. This is heritage. We understand how rare that is today.”
