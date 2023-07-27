CC Weather damage

After a tornado or other severe weather event has passed, homeowners are tasked with assessing and repairing the damage.

 BPT

Spring brings many opportunities to shake off the winter chill and enjoy the warm weather ahead. However, spring can also mean the beginning of severe weather events. According to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, there have been more than 450 confirmed tornadoes in the U.S. as of April 20, and the month of May is considered another active severe weather month.

After a tornado or other severe weather event has passed, homeowners are tasked with assessing and repairing the damage. According to a recent COUNTRY Financial Security Index (CFSI), one in four homeowners has experienced property damage due to severe weather or natural disasters, an increase from one in five last year. Also, three in four homeowners said they would like to take more steps to prepare for severe weather events or natural disasters.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.