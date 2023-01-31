Feb. 2 – also known as “Groundhog Day.” This is the day that Punxsutawney Phil, who resides in Pennsylvania, is given the task of predicting the length of the winter season! If he sees his shadow, he goes back into his home for another six weeks of winter; if there is no shadow, then Spring is just around the corner!
There are other celebrations around the country – the one closest to us is near Atlanta, Georgia. General Beauregard Lee is the honored guest in the Atlanta area.
Hopefully, we’ll have the results of their projections next week. Of course, we really don’t have to worry about frigid cold weather here in our Florida home!
Mark your calendars for Feb. 20. This will be a very important meeting of all Quail Meadow (QM) property owners. We must have 120 residents in attendance, or a signed proxy vote. There are some very important decisions to be made regarding the budget and the amendment to the covenants regarding the privatization of our roads. This is a requirement for the privatization of our roads and the adding of gates for access to QM.
This meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the QM Clubhouse. Note: snacks will be provided.
Let’s have a tremendous showing at this meeting and show our appreciation to our Board of Directors.
Have you purchased your ticket for the Mardi Gras party? It’s only a week away!
The party will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. Come have a fun night with your neighbors. Entertainment will be by The Usual Suspects – this sounds like a very interesting group!
Tickets are available from Gina Fredrick and Fran Skinner. The cut-off date is Feb. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.