I believe the majority of people in Florida who are transplants from the northern states are not from the smallest land area state, which is Rhode Island. However, this isn’t the case for the talented personality featured in today’s article. This young man happens to have made his home in the Ocala Palms (OP) Golf & Country Club community since 2005.
Charles Remillard was born in 1953 in Providence, Rhode Island. However, he changed his name in 2014 to Charlie Alexander when he married his wife Becky.
Charlie graduated from Warwick Veterans Memorial High School in Warwick, Rhode Island, in 1971. From 1971-1978, he served as a pianist and conductor for the 88th Army National Guard Band, all the while furthering his musical education.
He earned a Bachelor of Music Degree and Teacher Certificate from the University of Rhode Island in 1978. He owned and operated the Remillard School of Piano in Exeter, Rhode Island, where he also taught from 1980 until moving to Ocala in 2005. Not to be idle in those early years, he worked also as an organist and choir director for several parishes throughout the state of Rhode Island.
Upon Charlie’s move to Ocala, he taught piano at the Forte Piano while playing professionally not only in Ocala, but various cities in North Central Florida such as Daytona, Destin, Gainesville, Orlando, St. Augustine and several others.
Since his move to Ocala, he continues to be in great demand to perform at various functions, to say the least. In fact, adding to his lengthy resume, Charlie has performed at the following Ocala establishments: Golden Ocala Golf and Equestrian Center, Hilton Hotel of Ocala, Katya’s Restaurant and the Equestrian Center Hotel in the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, etc.
Not that Charlie has had any spare time, but he also recorded two beautiful piano CDs.
In 2016, Charlie wrote, illustrated and published his first of 22 children’s books. Twelve of these books have been published this past year. These books are about the adventures of meeting orchestra instruments and other activities through the eyes of a French poodle named Flash.
In addition, he’s written a wonderful Christmas book, “Santa’s Big Smile.” Two of his friends assisted with the artwork for this book, and all of his books may be previewed on his website: charliealexanderandhispalflash.com. The books are used from kindergarten through the fifth grade.
Charlie volunteers and offers his teaching skills at the Ocala, Freedom and Belleview Libraries, Capstone Elementary Children’s Academy and the Ina A. Colen Children’s Academy. In his classes, each student has their own copy to read, and it’s his hope to promote reading to as many children as possible.
In addition to the above named libraries, Charlie and his wife have donated sets of books to the following hospitals: Shriners Children’s, St. Jude’s Children’s Research, Baptist Children’s and Wolfson Children’s in Jacksonville and Shands Hospital in Gainesville. In addition Blessed Trinity Elementary School, Howard Elementary School as well as Mary Sue Rich Community Center Library have benefited from their generosity.
Not only teaching reading, Charlie conducts various music workshops through the Ocala area.
I must say, Charlie certainly keeps busy as he’s also been serving as a Deacon the past two years for the Ocala Palms Worship Community.
It’s been my pleasure to try to capture the many “hats” he’s worn and continues to wear. As he has indicated to me that he hopes everyone realizes – reading is very important to help children.
I’d like to thank Charlie for sharing his musical talent as well as some of the children’s books.
Please check out the website listed above for the titles and previews of the books. Most children love a puppy, and I’m sure they would enjoy reading about the various adventures of “Flash” the poodle.
May you all stay well, be safe and continue to smile. Likewise, if you have a chance to read or help the “littles” read, that will be a plus for all!
Have a great day!
