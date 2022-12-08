It was a busy night for Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputies working the overnight shift on Dec. 1.
Four separate arrests were made by officers at various times throughout the night.
According to a news release by LCSO Lt. Scott Tummond, the first arrest came at approximately 11 p.m. when deputy J. Arters responded to a fight in progress, with one of the subjects being armed. The fight was over who owned a battery.
Tummond said during the fight, 55-year-old Richette Law, of Williston, “armed himself with a knife and cut the victim twice.” The knife that was used in the fight was found by Arters, and Law was arrested for aggravated battery. He is being held in the Levy County Detention Center in lieu of a $75,000 bond.
The second arrest to occur during the night happened at 12 a.m. According to Tummond, LCSO deputy H. Dean was working traffic enforcement in a neighborhood outside of Bronson. Dean noticed a person driving a moped (motorized bicycle) without a tag.
When Dean went to stop the bicycle, he saw the driver, 37-year-old Ashley Parkhouse, toss a small baggie.
Tummond said Parkhouse was driving the bicycle on a suspended license.
“Deputy Dean also collected the baggie she threw and determined it contained methamphetamines,” Tummond said in the news release. “Parkhouse was arrested for possession of methamphetamines and driving with a suspended license.”
Parkhouse is being held at the Levy County Detention Center on a $56,000 bond.
Arters’ busy night continued, as he made his second arrest of the evening at around 3 a.m. According to Tummond, Arters was also working traffic enforcement in a neighborhood outside of Bronson. Arters saw a person on a motorized bicycle run a stop sign and proceeded to stop the individual.
Tummond said that’s when the person “abandoned the bicycle and attempted to flee on foot into the wood line.” The individual, 32-year-old Jephthah Burton, of Bronson, was quickly caught by Arters. Burton was also in possession of methamphetamines and heroin. He is being held in the Levy County Detention Center on a $90,000 bond.
The final arrest of the evening also occurred in a neighborhood outside of Bronson and happened 10 minutes after the arrest of Burton. According to Tummond, at 3:10 a.m., deputy G. Williams was working traffic enforcement in the neighborhood. Williams clocked a vehicle on his radar going 62 mph in a 35 mph zone.
“Deputy Dean, who was working with Deputy Williams, gave initial chase,” Tummond said in the news release. “Deputy Dean radioed Deputy Williams and told him the driver was fleeing.”
After a short pursuit, the driver, 41-year-old Richard Edsall, of Center Hill, Florida, ultimately pulled over. Tummond said Edsall, along with the passenger, were arrested by Dean and Williams.
“The subsequent investigation led to the discovery of a gun, methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia and Edsall operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license,” Tummond said in the news release. “The passenger was released, as this investigation determined he had not committed a crime, and Edsall was arrested.”
According to Tummond, Edsall, who is a previous convicted felon, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and the drugs found inside his vehicle. He is being held at the Levy County Detention Center on a $171,000 bond.
“This is one example of what happens many nights “on patrol” while the law abiding citizens of Levy County slept peacefully in their homes,” Sheriff Bobby McCallum said in the news release.
“I am proud of the professionalism, drive and dedication of each and every one of our deputies as they protect the innocent from those who choose to violate the laws of this State,”McCallum said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.