LEVY COUNTY ARRESTS 8/13-8/19/2023

ALBACH, KIMBERLY ROSE, Age 29 of Bronson, FL, booked 08/14/2023 larc petit theft 2nd degree 1st offense, no bond.
ALBERTSON, HUNTER BRIANNA, Age 26 of Steinhatchee, FL, booked 08/18/2023 drug-possess cntrl sub wo prescription, surety/cash $500.00. Drug equip-possess and or use, surety/cash $250.00.
ALLEN, JOSHUA BERRY, Age 31 of Old Town, FL, booked 08/18/2023 moving traffic viol drive while lic susp 1st off, surety/cash $1000.00. Drug equip-possess and or use, surety/cash $1000.00.
ALLMON, CODY, Age 29 of Chiefland, FL, booked 08/17/2023 larc petit theift 2nd degree 1st offense, surety/cash $2500.00. Pass forged alter bank bill note check draft, surety/cash $5000.00. Fraud cash deposit bank item w intent to defraud, surety/cash $5000.00. Drugs-possess wit mecloqualone deriv sched i, surety/cash $2500.00.
BATTEN, ASHLEY AVIS, Age 35 of Williston, FL, booked 08/18/2023 battery touch or strike, surety/cash $500.00.
CAMPOS ALVAREZ, JOSE REYES, Age 25 No Address Provided, booked 08/20/2023 moving traffic viol operate motor vehicle wo valid license, ROR.
COLLIER, ANTAUNE L, Age 48 of Pembroke, KY, booked 08/15/2023 dui-unlaw bld alch dui alochol or drugs, surety/cash $10000.00.
CRUZ-NUNEZ, ANTHONY, Age 24 of Stockbridge, GA, booked 08/14/2023 moving traffic viol knowingly drive while lic suspended revoked, surety/cash $1500.00.
DEWEES, HOLLY, Age 41 of Trenton, FL, booked 08/14/2023 tresp assing structure or conveyance, surety/cash $2500.00.
DORRIS, JAMES J, Age 48 of Inglis, FL, booked 08/20/2023 sex offender violation fail to register as required, surety/cash $75000.00.
EDMONDS, JUSTIN DWAYNE, Age 40 of Gainesville, FL, booked 08/19/2023 out-of-county warrant out-of-county warrent, cash only $870.00.
EGYED, RICHARD MICHAEL, Age 37 of Bronson, FL, booked 08/19/2023 aggrav asslt-weapon w deadly weapon without intent to kill, surety/cash $5000.00. battery touch or strike, surety/cash $1000.00.
FLANDERS, DEZMON JOVAN, Age 32 of Chiefland, FL, booked 08/15/2023 out-of-county warrant out-of-county warrant, no bond.
GENT, MARCO ROMON, Age 40 of Chiefland, FL, booked 08/17/2023 moving traffic vilo knowingly drive while lic suspended revoked, surety/cash $2500.00. battery on officer firefighter emt etc, surety/cash $50000.00. possession of weapon or ammo by convicted fla felon, surety/cash $100000.00. drugs-posess ventrl sub wo prescription, surety/cash $50000.00. smuggle contraband introduce into dentention facility, surety/cash $2500.00.
GILBERT, LEONARD CHARLES, Age 49 of Chiefland, FL, booked 08/17/2023 cruelty toward child abuse child without great bodily harm, surety/cash $25000.00.
GRAMLING, BLAKE ELLIOTT, Age 32 of Steinhatchee, FL, booked 08/18/2023 nonmoving traffic viol disable remove tamper unlock immobilze device, surety/cash $500.00. Moving traffic viol drive with suspended revoked license subsq off, surety/cash $500.00.
GRIFFIN, AARON, Age 50 of Fanning Springs, FL, booked 08/15/2023 trespassing property not structure or convey, surety/cash $25000.00.
GUFFORD, WILLIAM LELAND, Age 59 of Inglis, FL, booked 08/16/2023 Making False Report Knowingly Give False Info To Leo Allgd Crime, Surety/Cash $2500.00.
HAGGERTY, JEREMY, Age 47 of Trenton, FL, booked 08/15/2023 burgl unoccupied dwelling unarmed, surety/cash $50000.00.
HUFFMAN, CHARITY, Age 36 of Tampa, FL, booked 08/16/2023 damaged prop-crim misch 1000 dols or more, surety/cash $15000.00. Burgl unoccupied dwelling unarmed, surety/cash $50000.00. Resist officer obstruct wo violence, surety/cash $15000.00.
JONES JR, ARTHUR LEE, Age 25 of Bronson, FL, booked 08/20/2023 dui-unlaw bld alch dui alcohol or drugs, surety/cash $1000.00. aggrav asslt- weapon w deadly weapon without intent to kill, surety/cash $100000.00.
LARKINS, ANGELA DANEILLE, Age 36 of Williston, FL, booked 08/14/2023 dui-unlaw bld alch dui alcohol or drugs, surety/cash $1000.00.
LATSON, THERONE, Age 49 of Williston, FL, booked 08/15/2023 prob violation, no bond.
LEBRON, DYLAN, Age 37 of Cross City, FL, booked 08/20/2023 failure to appear failure to appear, surety/cash $5000.00.
LEDFORD, CHRISTOPHER JASON, Age 46 of Gainesville, FL, booked 08/16/2023 battery touch or strike, ROR.
PEREIRA, OSWALD M, Age 49 No Address Provided, booked 08/18/2023 hold for court, no bond.
ROBERTS, LEE, Age 41 of Sanford, FL, booked 08/17/2023 prob violation prob violation, no bond.
SIGALA, CYNTHIA MARIE, Age 50 of Williston, FL, booked 08/17/2023 probviolation prob violation, no bond.
SKIPPER, ANTHONY BERNARD, Age 51 of Bronson, FL, booked 08/15/2023 out-of-county warrant out-of-county warrant, no bond.
STEMPLE, DANA, Age 51 of Chiefland, FL, booked 08/19/2023 hit and run leave scene of crash involve damage to prop, surety/cash $1000.00. moving traffic viol knowingly drive while lic suspended revoked, surety/cash $500.00.
SULLIVAN JR, MICHAEL PAUL, Age 37 of Trenton, FL, booked 08/18/2023 moving traffic viol drive while lic susp habitual offender, surety/cash $2000.00.
TANNER, ROBERT, Age 44 of Bronson, FL, booked 08/18/2023 failure to appear failure to appear, surety/cash $1000.00.
TAPE, JOSEPH, Age 45 of Bronson, FL, booked 08/17/2023 battery touch or strike, surety/cash $2500.00.
TOTULIS, DANIEL CHRISTOPHER, Age 30 of Newberry, FL, booked 08/18/2023 weekender, no bond.
UNDERWOOD, JEFFEREY EMIL, Age 40 of Otter Creek, FL, booked 08/14/2023 failure to appear failure to appear, surety/cash $10000.00.
WILLIAMS, JAY, Age 36 of Williston, FL, booked 08/18/2023 prob violation prob violation, no bond. prob violation prob violation, no bond.
WILLIAMS, JERMAR, Age 38 of Williston, FL, booked 08/17/2023 indecent exposure exposure of sexual organs, surety/cash $25000.00. prob violation prob violation, no bond.
WOOD, TERRY LEE, Age 59 of Chiefland, Fl, booked 08/19/2023 moving traffic viol drive while lic susp 3rd or subsq off, surety/cash $500.00.
