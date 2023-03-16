Barber, Jason Dakota- age 27 of Chiefland, FL, booked 03/08/2023 at 20:53 for Neglect of a Child Without Great Bodily Harm, Surety/ Cash $100,000.00. Drugs- Sell Methamphetamine, Surety/ Cash $50,000.00. Amphetamine-Traffic or Methamphetamine 14 Grams or Over, Surety/ Cash $100,000.00. Amphetamine-Traffic or Methamphetamine 14 Grams or Over, Surety/ Cash $100,000.00. Possession of Drug Equipment and or Use, Surety/ Cash $15,000.00.
Bobak, David Lee- age 56 of Chiefland, FL, booked 03/10/2023 at 21:03 for Withhold Support Non Support of Children or Spouse, Cash Only $2070.00. Withhold Support Non Support of Children or Spouse, Cash Only $3070.00. Disorderly Intoxication in a Public Place Cause Disturbance, Surety/ Cash $500.00.
Boykin, Cecil- age 37 of Trenton, FL, booked 03/11/2023 at 18:37 for Intimidation Write Send Threat To Kill or Injure, Surety/ Cash $10,000.00.
Bryant, Shirlisha- age 29 of Chiefland, FL, booked 03/10/2023 at 07:03 for Battery Touch or Strike, Surety/ Cash $1,500.00. Perjury Not In Official Proceeding, Surety/ Cash $1,500.00. Making False Knowingly Give False Information to LEO Alleged Crime, Surety/ Cash $1,500.00.
Campbell, John- age 58 of Chiefland, FL, booked 03/08/2023 at 13:49 for Re-Admit From Court, DOC.
Castellano, Victoria Ashley- age 32 of Cedar Key, FL, booked 03/08/2023 at 16:54 for Possession of Controlled Substance Without a Prescription, Surety/ Cash $15,000.00.
Chever, Marcus- age 40 of Chiefland, FL, booked 03/12/2023 at 21:11 for Aggravated Battery Person Uses A Deadly Weapon, Surety/ Cash $0.00.
Cooper, Jeffrey Brian- age 39 of Williston, FL, booked 03/12/2023 at 12:49 for Damage Property-Criminal Mischief $1000 Dollars or More, Surety/ Cash $0.00.
Corbin, Rayburn- age 37 of Trenton, FL, booked 03/07/2023 at 18:17 for Driving While License Suspended 1st Offense, Surety/ Cash $1,000.00. Failure to Appear, Surety/ Cash $2,000.00.
Folds, William Oliver- age 69 of Columbus, GA, booked 03/06/2023 at 13:46 for Failure to Appear, Surety/ Cash $2,000.00.
Gasser, Ryan Jay- age 51 of Palatka, FL, booked 03/08/2023 at 23:40 for Out-Of-County Warrant, NO BOND.
Herndon, Derek Lee- age 44 of Chiefland, FL, booked 03/08/2023 at 20:06 for Damage Property-Criminal Mischief $1000 Dollars or More, Surety/ Cash $50,000.00. Burglary Unoccupied Structure Unarmed, Surety $100,000.00. Fraud-Imperson False ID Given to LEO, Surety/ Cash $2,500.00.
Jenkins, Fredrick Douglas- age 59 of FL, booked 03/10/2023 at 13:54 for Sex Predator Violation Fail Change/Renew Info on ID Card Within 48 Hours, Surety/ Cash $35,000.00.
Jentsch, Tricia- age 30 of Williston, FL, booked 03/08/2023 at 15:26 for Probation Violation, $0.00.
Jimemez Delgado, Laura- age 33 of Williston, FL, booked 03/06/2023 at 03:46 for Driving While License Suspended Habitual Offender, Surety/ Cash $5,000.00.
Knight, Sara Lynn- age 21 of Trenton, FL, booked 03/07/2023 at 11:15 for Out-Of-County Warrant, NO BOND.
Land, Stephen- age 45 of Bell, FL, booked 03/08/2023 at 10:25 for Out-Of-County Warrant, NO BOND.
Lebron Rivera, Michael Tomas- age 26 of Old Town, FL, booked 03/06/2023 at 00:42 for Knowingly Driving While License Suspended Revoked, Surety/ Cash $5,000.00.
Melendez, Bryan- age 21 of Bronson, FL, booked 03/08/2023 at 13:24 for Public Order Crimes Fail to Obey Police of Fire Department, NO BOND. Driving While License Suspended 1st Offense, Surety/ Cash $0.00. Evidence-Destroying Tamper With Or Fabricate Physical, Surety/ Cash $0.00.
Norris, Talea- age 32 of Bronson, FL, booked 03/09/2023 at 04:51 for Resist Officer Flee Elude LEO With Siren Active, Surety/ Cash $25,000.00. Resist Officer Without Violence, Surety/ Cash $2,500.00. Possession of a Controlled Substance Without a Prescription, Surety/ Cash $25,000.00. Possession of Drug Equipment and or Use, Surety/ Cash $2,500.00. Probation Violation, NO BOND.
Parker, Dana- age 32 of Bronson, FL, booked 03/07/2023 at 20:54 for Probation Violation, NO BOND.
Paul, Jack- age 28 of Ocala, FL, booked 3/10/2023 at 19:05 for Weekender, $0.00.
Rivera, Ezequiel Lebron- age 22 of Saint Cloud, FL, booked 03/07/2023 at 23:43 for Flee/Elude Police Fail to Obey LEO Order To Stop, Surety/ Cash $50,000.00. Driving While License Habitual Offender, Surety/ Cash $25,000.00.
Robinson, Demykal- age 27 of Williston, FL, booked 03/10/2023 at 18:43 for Battery, Touch, or Strike, ROR.
Sandstrom, Shawn- age 36 of Interlachen, FL, booked 03/06/2023 at 13:14 for DUI Alcohol or Drugs, NO BOND.
Savicky, Robert- age 42 of Morriston, FL, booked 03/12/2023 at 00:08 for Aggravated Battery Cause Bodily Harm or Disability, Surety/ Cash $25,000.00. Crimes Against Person Aggravated Abuse Elderly or Disabled Adult, Surety/ Cash $25,000.00.
Stott, Shaun Matthew- age 49 of Chiefland, FL, booked 03/10/2023 at 01:20 for Driving While License Suspended Habitual Offender, Surety/ Cash $25,000.00. Possession of a Controlled Substance Without a Prescription, Surety/ Cash $15,000.00. Possession of a Controlled Substance Without a Prescription, Surety/ Cash $15,000.00.Possession of Drug Equipment and or Use, Surety/ Cash $2,500.00.
Teears, Mark- age 52 of Bronson, FL, booked 03/08/2023 at 12:50 for Re-Admit From Court, DOC.
Torres, Tyrin- age 46 of FL, booked 03/07/2023 at 19:17 for Municipal Ordinance Violation, Surety/ Cash $5,000.00.
Williams, Isaac Mitchell- age 20 of Williston, FL, booked 03/07/2023 at 11:45 for Homicide Murder First Degree, NO BOND.
Williams, Isaiah S- age 20 of Strake, FL, booked 03/11/2023 at 14:48 for Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License, ROR.
TOTAL ARRESTS: 31
TOP 5:
1) Traffic Violation
2) Possession of a Controlled Substance Without a Prescription
3) Battery, Touch, or Strike / Aggravated Battery
4) Out-Of-County Warrant / Probation Violation
5) Damage Property-Criminal Mischief
