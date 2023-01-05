Brown, Steven Allen, age 28 of Inglis, FL booked 12/31/2022 at 01:08 for Contempt of Court Violation Injunction Repeat Sex Date Violation, Surety/ Cash $100,000.00. Damage Property-Criminal Mischief 200 dollars and Under, Surety/ Cash $50,000.00.Damage Property-Criminal Mischief 200 dollars and Under 1,000 dollars, Surety/ Cash $50,000.00.
Burton, Marquis Deshawn, age 33 of Tampa, FL, booked 12/28/2022 at 23:07 for Driving While License Suspended Revoked, Surety/ Cash $1,000.00. Food-Health or Safety Fail to Stop at Agriculture Inspection Station, Surety/ Cash $1,000.00. Out-Of-County Warrant, Surety/ Cash $2,013.00. Out-Of-County Warrant, Surety/ Cash $2,013.00.
Capps, Dustin, age 40 of Hastings, NE, booked 12/31/2022 at 04:28 for Reckless Driving 1st Offense, Surety/ Cash $200,000.00. Flee/Elude Police Fail to Obey LEO Order to Stop, Surety/ Cash $200,000.00. Driving with Suspended Revoked License, Surety/ Cash $10,000.00.
Cole, Bryon Scot, age 35 of Chiefland, FL, booked 12/29/2022 at 22:06 for Trespassing Structure or Conveyance, Surety/ Cash $5,000.00.
Colson, Austin Colby, age 27 of Chiefland, FL, booked 12/30/2022 at 09:02 for Hold for Court, NO BOND.
Dunkley, Lisa Christina, age 49 of Chiefland, FL, booked 12/26/2022 at 03:49 for Violation of Probation, NO BOND.
Dyal, Timothy J, age 43 of Chiefland, FL, booked 12/26/2022 at 17:25 for Neglect Child Unattended Child in Motor Vehicle Excess of 15 Mins., Surety/ Cash $2,500.00. Neglect Child Neglect Child Without Great Bodily Harm, Surety/ Cash $30,000.00.
Freeman, Tina Louise, age 40 of Williston, FL, booked 12/28/2022 at 15:40 for Withhold Support Non Support of Children or Spouse, Cash Only $370.00.
Jones, Jimmy Allen, age 42 of Mount Dora, FL, booked 01/01/2023 at 00:56 for Disorderly Intoxication Disorder Intoxication Public Place Cause Disturbance, Surety, Cash, $5,000.00.
Lecorn, Michael Everett, age 40 of Ocala, FL, booked 12/27/2022 at 19:10 for DUI and Damage Property, Surety/ Cash $2,500.00.
Mccarrell, James Thomas, age 78 of Yankeetown, FL, booked 12/29/2022 at 10:43 for Failure to Appear, Surety/ Cash $2,000.00.
Mceleveen, James, age 62 of Chiefland, FL, booked 12/30/2022 at 19:42 for Weekender, NO BOND.
O’Neal, Brandon, Lee, age 28 of Bronson, FL, booked 12/30/2022 at 03:13 for Driving While License Suspended 1st Offense, Surety/ Cash $1,000.00. Damage Property-Criminal Mischief 1,000 dollars or More, Surety/ Cash $5,000.00. Grand Theft of Motor Vehicle, Surety/ Cash $25,000.00.
Owens, Grayson, age 18 of Williston, FL, booked 12/31/2022 at 01:57 for Battery Touch or Strike, ROR.
Page, Dean, age 56 of Chiefland, FL, booked 12/29/2022 at 23:02 for Out-Of-County Warrant, NO BOND.
Parthree, Dolores Ann, age 65 of Williston, FL, booked 12/20/2022 at 19:14 for Battery Touch or Strike, ROR.
Oickle, Brandon Cole, age 28 of Williston, FL, booked 12/31/2022 at 22:45 for Out-Of-County Warrant, NO BOND.
Reza, Sebastian Wayne, age 49 of Williston, FL, booked 12/29/2022 at 20:06 for Battery Touch or Strike, Surety/ Cash $30,000.00. Failure to Appear, Surety/ Cash, $2,000.00. Failure to Appear, Surety/ Cash, $2,000.00.
Smith, Jeremy Brent, age 41 of Gainesville, FL, booked 12/28/2022 at 23:57 for Driving While License Suspended Habitual offender, Surety/ Cash $5,000.00. Possession of Drug Equipment and or Use, Surety/ Cash $1,000.00.
Stallman, Carl, age 34 of Morgantown, MD, booked 01/01/2023 at 21:06 for Violation of Probation, $0.00.
Taylor, Dianna Lowe, age 51 of Orlando, FL, booked 12/29/2022 at 18:30 for Aggravate Battery on Person 65 Years of Age or Older, Surety/ Cash $50,000.00. Resist Officer Interfere With LEO Without Violence, Surety/ Cash $20,000.00.
Vance, Daniel Jack, age 69 of Williston, FL, booked 12/29/2022 at 17:02 for Sexual Assault Sexual Battery 18yr or Older by Person 18 Yr or Older, Surety/ Cash $500,000.00.
Washington, James Lorenzo, age 37 of Chiefland, FL, booked 01/01/2023 at 20:14 for Flee/ Elude Police Flee With Disregard of Safety to Persons or Property, Surety/ Cash $50,000.00. Nonmoving Traffic Violation Failure to Register Motor Vehicle, Surety/ Cash $1,000.00. Nonmoving Traffic Violation Attach Registration License Plate not Assigned, Surety/ Cash $1,000.00. Knowingly Driving While License Suspended Revoked, Surety/ Cash $2,000.00. Crimes Against Person Specific Felony Commit Act Could Cause Death, Surety/ Cash $1,000,000.00. Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon Without Intent to Kill, ROR. Aggravated Battery on Officer Firefighter EMT ETC, ROR. Weapon Offense use Display ETC Firearm During a Felony, Surety/ Cash $5,000.00. Firing Weapon Discharge Firearm From Vehicle, Surety/ Cash $100,000.00. Possession of Weapon or Ammo by Convicted FLA Felon, ROR. Possession of Weapon or Ammo by Convicted FLA Felon, Surety/ Cash $100,000.00. Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Sell MFG Deliver ETC Schedule II, Surety/ Cash $10,000.00. Evidence-Destroying Tamper with or Fabricate Physical, Surety/ Cash $25,000.00.
Watkins, Diane Marie, age 51 of Inglis, FL, booked 12/31/2022 at 01:20 for Unlawful DUI Blood Alcohol or Drugs, ROR.
Yarbrough, Timothy Wayne, age 52 of Chiefland, FL, booked 12/26/2022 at 16:43 for Neglect Child Without Great Bodily Harm, Surety/ Cash $30,000.00.
Total arrests: 25 Top 4 arrests
1) Traffic Violations
2) Out-of-County Warrant, Failure to Appear
3) Child Neglect
4) Battery / Sexual Battery
