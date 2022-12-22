LEVY ARRESTS 12/12-12/18

Bryant, Jake, age 42 of Inverness, FL, booked 12/16/2022 at 00:09 for Battery Touch or Strike, Surety/ Cash $25,000.00. Possession of Controlled Substance Without a Prescription, Surety/ Cash $30,000.00.
Bryson, Bradley, age 36 of FL, booked 12/12/2022 at 15:55 for Hold for Other Agency, $0.00.
Colson, William Darren, age 28 of Fanning Springs, FL, booked 12/16/2022 at 23:47 for Reckless Driving 1st Offense, ROR. Out-of-County Warrant, NO BOND.
Elkins, Daniel Richard, age 36 of Bronson, FL, booked 12/13/2022 at 16:47 for Contempt of Court Violation Protection Domestic Violence, Surety/ Cash $75,000.00.
Evan, Kayla, age 39 of Micanopy, FL, booked 12/16/2022 at 09:51 for Larceny Grand 1st Degree 100,000.00 Dollars More or LEO SEMI, Surety/ Cash $15,000.00.
Frazier, Roosevelt Tavares, age 37 of Jacksonville, FL, booked 12/13/2022 at 12:14 for Violation of Probation, NO BOND.
Gaines, Robert Lee, age 37 of Williston, FL, booked 12/16/2022 at 01:24, for Driving While License is Suspended Habitual Offender, Surety/ Cash $5,000.00.
Gavin, Jeffery, age 53 of Branford, FL, booked 12/12/2022 at 15:45 for Hold For Other Agency, $0.00.
Harrington, James Allen, age 43 of Williston, FL, booked 12/16/2022 at 14:26 for Out-of-County Warrant, Surety/Cash $2,000.00. Possession of Controlled Substance Without a Prescription, Surety/ Cash $5,000.00.
Hart, Penelope Lea, age 62 of Inglis, FL, booked 12/15/2022 at 12:50 for Out-of-County Warrant, Surety/ Cash $2,000.00.
Hayes, Courtney Renee, age 23 of Chiefland, FL, booked 12/13/2022 at 00:24 for Failure to Appear, Surety/ Cash $1,000.00.
Humphrey Jr, James, age 46 of Hawthorne, FL, booked 12/12/2022 at 14:12 for Withhold Support Non Support of Children or Spouse, N/A.
Jentsch, Tricia, age 30 of Williston, FL, booked 12/17/2022 at 09:28 for Withhold Support Non Support of Children or Spouse, Cash Only $1,900.00.
Jones, Aaron Nathaniel, age 23 of Williston, FL, booked 12/18/2022 at 12:38 for Battery Touch or Strike, Surety/ Cash $0.00.
Kash, Lynnette Marie, age 35 of Morriston, FL, booked 12/14/2022 at 19:20 for Battery Touch or Strike, Surety/ Cash $5000.00.
Lambert, Alec Preston, age 23 of Trenton, FL, booked 12/2022 at 07:17 for DUI-Unlawful Blood Alcohol or Drugs, ROR.
Maschino, Bradley Allen, age 59 of Saint Petersburg, FL, booked 12/17/2022 at 07:43 for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Without Intent To Kill, Surety/ Cash $25,000.00. Battery Touch or Strike, Surety/ Cash $5000.00.
Mongo, Broddrick Deshon, age 49 of Chiefland, FL, booked 12/13/2022 at 18:21 for Out-of-County Warrant, NO BOND.
Paniagua, Gilbert, age 62 of Lake Worth, FL, booked 12/18/2022 at 13:45 for Trespassing Occupied Structure or Conveyance, $0.00.
Parks, Alvera Patricia, age 47 of Inglis, FL, booked 12/14/2022 at 02:28 for Out-of-County Warrant, Surety/ Cash $100,000.00.
Pringle, Latoya, age 38 of Port Richey, FL, booked 12/13/2022 at 11:46 for Violation of Probation, NO BOND.
Ramos, Kenneth Alexi, age 19 of Fanning Springs, FL, booked 12/14/2022 at 20:39 for Battery Touch or Strike, Surety/ Cash $75,000.00.
Renneker, Issac Anthony, age 42 of Bronson, FL, booked 12/15/2022 at 21:43 for Failure to Register Motor Vehicle, ROR $0.00. Driving While License Suspended 2nd Offense, Surety/Cash $1,000.00. Possession of Controlled Substance Without a Prescription, Surety/ Cash $30,000.00.
Ross, George Ray, age 43 of Trenton, FL, booked 12/12/2022 at 16:01 for Hold for Other Agency, $0.00.
Skinner, Tina Marie, age 41 of Williston, FL, booked 12/13/2022 at 22:42 for Out-of-County Warrant, Surety/ Cash $15,000.00.
Stewart, Trevor Edward, age 26 of Archer, FL, booked 12/13/2022 at 21:33 for Reckless Driving 1st Offense, Surety/ Cash $5,000.00. Flee/ Elude Police Fail to Obey LEO Order to Stop, Surety/ Cash $25,000.00. Resist Officer Flee Elude LOE With Lights Siren Active, Surety/ Cash $15,000.00. Driving While License Suspended Revoked, Surety/ Cash $10,000.00. Driving While License Suspended 2nd Offense, Surety/Cash $5,000.00.
Urrutia, Manuel Jimenez, age 61 of Morriston, FL, booked 12/15/2022 at 20:22 for Lewd Lascivious Behavior Victim 12Y or Older Younger 16YOA OFF 18Y Older, Surety/ Cash $100,000.00.
Watkins, Billy Nathaniel, age 29 of Ocala, FL, booked 12/13/2022 at 11:34 for Hold for Court, $0.00.
Westerberg, Jonathan, age 29 of Bronson, FL, booked 12/14/2022 at 11:25 for Hold for Court, $0.00.
White, Claudia Darlene, age 59 of Williston, FL, booked 12/16/2022 at 22:19 for Battery Touch or Strike, ROR.
Williams, Brian Owen, age 51 of Dunnellon, FL, booked 12/14/2022 at 14:11 for Driving While License Suspended 3rd or Subsequently Offense, Surety/ Cash $2,500.00.
Williams, Deshawn Avery, age 31 of Chiefland, FL, booked 12/15/2022 at 01:04 for Cruelty Toward Child Aggravated Child Abuse, Surety/ Cash $100,000.00.
Williams, Garrett, age 23 of Trenton, FL, booked 12/12/2022 at 15:31 for Hold for Other Agency, $0.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.