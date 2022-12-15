Adams, Jason Eric, age 28 of Inglis, FL, booked 12/06/2022 at 10:14 for Battery -2nd or Subsequently Offense, Surety/Cash $30,000.00.
Anderson, Lawrence James, age 40 of Chiefland, FL, booked 12/08/2022 at 16:42 for OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT, NO BOND.
Bielak, Robert Charles, age 56 of Howell, MI, booked 12/10/2022 at 01:04 for Resist Officer Obstruct Without Violence, Surety/Cash $2,500.00.
Bingaman, Nina Noel, age 32 of Chiefland, FL, booked 12/11/2022 at 04:43 for DUI Unlawful Blood Alcohol or Drugs, Surety/Cash $5,000.00.
Calloway, Michael, age 44 of Trenton, FL, booked 12/05/2022 at 23:01 for Battery Touch or Strike, Surety/Cash $20,000.00. Resist Officer Obstruct Without Violence, Surety/Cash 15,000.00.
Clark, Daniel Joshua, age 42 of Wellborn, FL, booked 12/07/2022 at DUI Unlawful Blood Alcohol or Drugs, Surety/Cash $75,000.00.
Cleveland, Charles Nicholas, age 49 of Beverly Hills, FL, booked 12/10/2022 at 14:20 for Driving While License Suspended Habitual Offender, Surety/Cash $7,500.00.
Cowart-Darling, Justin, age 27 of Williston, FL, booked 12/05/2022 at 18:39 for OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT, Cash, $500.00. OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT, Surety/Cash $0.00.
Davis, Georgie, age 48 of Gainesville, FL, booked 12/07/2022 at 17:01 for FAILURE TO APPEAR, Surety/Cash $2,000.00.
Days, Jacqueline, age 52 of Gainesville, FL, booked 12/07/2022 at 17:36 for Withhold of Support of Non Support of Children or Spouse, Cash Only $400.00. OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT, Cash, $2,000.00.
Days, Jacques, age 30 of Williston, FL, booked 12/07/2022 at 10:52 for Firing Weapon in Public or Residential property, Surety/Cash $10,000.00. Firing Weapon Discharge Firearm from a Vehicle, Surety/Cash $75,000.00. VIOLATION OF PROBATION, NO BOND.
Elkins Jr, Lundy, age 44 of Inglis, FL, booked 12/06/2022 at 00:00, for Withhold of Support of Non Support of Children or Spouse, Cash Only $100.00.
Guest, Amanda Raya, age 30 of Flint, MI, booked 12/05/2022 at 16:36 for Disturbing Peace Breach of the Peace, Surety/Cash $5,000.00.
Guthrie, Kyle Dylan, age 30 of Bronson, FL, booked 12/10/2022 at 20:01 for Driving While License Suspended Habitual Offender, Surety/Cash $7,500.00.
Hernandez, Pedro, age 29 of Bronson, FL, booked 12/09/2022 at 16:15 for Battery Touch or Strike, Surety/Cash $25,000.00. Larceny Grand Theft 300 Less that 5k Dollars, Surety/Cash $10,000.00. Resist Officer Obstruct Without Violence, ROR. Obstructing Justice Tampering in 3rd Degree Felony Proceeding, Surety/Cash $15,000.00.
Hutto, Anthony Terrell, age 51 of Gainesville, FL, booked 12/07/2022 at 17:08 for VIOLATION OF PROBATION, NO BOND.
Jones, Jimmy Allen, age 42 of Mount Dora, FL, booked 12/05/2022 at 20:57 for Hit and Run Leave the Scene of Crash Involve damage to Property, Surety/Cash $5,000.00.
Landry, Rebecca Michelle, age 55 of Howell, MI, booked 12/10/2022 at 00:39 for Resist Officer Obstruct Without Violence, Surety/Cash $2,500.00.
Laughlin, James Durward, age 50 of Gainesville, FL, booked 12/09/2022 at 22:38 for Driving While License Suspended 1st Offense, Surety/Cash $7,500.00.
Leopold, Michael Louis, age 43 of Archer, FL, booked 12/06/2022 at 17:04 for Driving While License Suspended 3rd or Subsequently, Surety $5,000.00. Withhold of Support of Non Support of Children or Spouse, Cash Only $170.00.
McNeal, Michelle Lee, age 34 of Bronson, FL, booked 12/06/2022 at 03:15 for Resist Officer Flee Elude LEO with Lights Siren Active, Surety/Cash $30,000.00. Driving While License Suspended 2rd Offense, NO BOND. Driving While License Suspended 3rd or Subsequently, Surety $5,000.00. Resist Officer Obstruct Without Violence, Surety/Cash $10,000.00. Possession of Controlled Substance Without Prescription, NO BOND. Possession of Controlled Substance Without Prescription, Surety/ Cash $30,000.00. Possession of Drug Equipment and or Use, NO BOND. Evidence-Destroying Tamper with or Fabricate Physical, Surety/Cash $25,000.00.
Munk, William Colter, age 35 of Bronson, FL, booked 12/10/2022 at 04:58 for Possession of Controlled Substance Without Prescription, Surety/ Cash $5,000.00. Possession of Drug Equipment and or Use, Surety/Cash $2,500.00.
Perez, Pedro Antonio, age 29 of Williston, FL, booked 12/08/2022 at 13:54 for FAUILURE TO APPEAR, Surety/Cash $15,000.00.
Peterson, Amber Faith, age 33 of Inglis, FL, booked 12/11/2022 at 17:18 for Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License, $0.00.
Ramos, Cezmari Laminares, age 22 of Fanning Springs, FL, booked 12/07/2022 for OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT, NO BOND. Possession of Drug Equipment and or Use, Surety/Cash $1,000.00.
Smith, Robert Curtis, age 55 of Orlando, FL, booked 12/05/2022 at 20:20 for FAILURE TO APPEAR, Surety/Cash $2,000.00.
Sutton, Douglas Harold, age 60 of Greene, IA booked 12/07/2022 at 21:51 for Battery Touch or Strike, Surety $25,000.00.
Vickers, Eva Marie, age 49 of Ingils, FL, booked 12/11/2022 at 01:14 for Disorderly Intoxication in a Publix Place Cause a Disturbance, Surety/Cash $2,000.00. Crimes Against Person Corrupt by Threat Public Servant or Family, Surety/Cash $5,000.00.
Williams, Otis Christopher, age 57 of Williston, FL, booked 12/07/2022 at 13:55 for OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT, Cash Only $1,184.00.
Young, Larry Lorenzo, age 47 of Bronson, FL, booked 12/10/2022 at 04:27 for VIOLATION OF PROBATION, NO BOND.
Total arrests: 30 Top 5 charges
1) Traffic
2) Resisting officer
3) Drugs
4) Violation of probation
5) Child support
