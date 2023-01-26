Adkins, Harvey Bryon, age 52 of Jacksonville, FL, booked 01/17/2022 at 17:58 for Driving While License is Suspended 3rd or Subsequently Offense, Surety/ Cash $2,500.00.
Berryhill, Kevin, age 30 of Bronson, FL, booked 01/17/2023 at 00:04 for Driving While License is Suspended Habitual Offender, Surety/ Cash $2,500.00. Alter Identification on Weapon Remove Serial Number From Firearm, Surety/ Cash $25,000.00.
Blake, Nicholas, age 20 of Gainesville, FL, booked 01/18/2023 at 16:40 for Violation of Probation x3, NO BOND x3.
Brunner, Cody John, age 30 of Dunnellon, FL, booked 01/20/2023 at 19:34 for Reckless Driving 1st Offense, Surety/ Cash $5,000.00. Flee/ Elude LEO at High Speed, Surety/ Cash $20,000.00.Driving While License is Suspended Habitual Offender, Surety/ Cash $10,000.00. Possession of Controlled Substance Without a Prescription, Surety/ Cash $25,000.00.
Callihan, Claude Mckenna, age 46 of Dunnellon, FL, booked 01/20/2023 at 21:00 for Reckless Driving 1st Offense, Surety/ Cash $5,000.00. Flee/ Elude LEO at High Speed, Surety/ Cash $20,000.00. Operate Motorcycle Without License, Surety/ Cash $2,000.00.
Cole, Marc Allen, age 42 of Bronson, FL, booked 01/20/2023 at 13:27 for Violation of Probation, NO BOND.
Cook, Steven, age 32 of Williston, FL, booked 01/21/2023 at 23:05 for Battery Touch Or Strike, Surety/ Cash $25,000.00.
Del Castillo, Alfredo Rodolfo, age 53 of Lake City, FL, booked 01/20/2023 for DUI Alcohol Drugs, Surety/ Cash $25,000.00.
Ellison, Randy, age 59 Unknown Address, booked 01/17/2023 for DUI and Damage Property, Credit Time Served. Driving With License Suspended Revoked, Credit Time Served.
Frazier, Brian Gene, age 53 of Cross City, FL, booked 01/16/2023 at 01:16 for Out-Of-County Warrant, Surety/ Cash $25,000.00.
Gordon, Guy T, age 60 of Stschenectady, NY, booked 01/21/2023 at 14:54 for DUI Alcohol Drugs, Surety/ Cash $25,000.00. Possession of Controlled Substance Without Prescription, $15,000.00.
Gordon, Hannah Jane, age 34 of Inglis, FL, booked 01/17/2023 at 20:41 for Possession of Controlled Substance Without Prescription, $50,000.00. Possession of Controlled Substance Without Prescription, $100,000.00. Possession of Drug Equipment and or Use, Surety/ Cash $1,000.00.
Hilburn, Ashley Ann, age 42 of Inglis, FL, booked 01/20/2023 at 14:33 for Failure To Appear, Surety/ Cash $2,000.00.
Jackson, Juwon Cortez, age 25 of Columbus, GA, booked 01/20/2023 at 10:34 for Out-Of-County Warrant x2, NO BOND x2.
Mcclendon, Reginald, age 59 of Chiefland, FL, booked 01/20/2023 at 4:49 for Trespassing Occpied Structure or Conveyance, Surety/ Cash $2,500.00.
Monroe, Joshua Lamonte, age 26 of Williston, FL, booked 01/19/2023 at 11:48 for Violation of Probation, NO BOND.
Odmann, Jennifer, age 36 of Cedar Key, FL, booked 01/22/2023 at 13:54 for Failure to Appear, Surety/ Cash $5,000.00.
Poage, Brayson, age 38 of Williston, FL, booked 01/19/2023 at 16:36 for Violation of Probation, NO BOND.
Reid, Martin Wyatt, age 76 of Trenton, FL, booked 01/19/2023 at 16:22 for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Without Intent to Kill, Surety/ Cash $50,000.00.
Richard, Kwanetria Nicole, age 22 of Chiefland, FL, booked 01/22/2023 at 20:01 for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Without Intent to Kill, Surety/ Cash $0.00. Resist Officer Obstruct Without Violence, Surety/ Cash $0.00.
Standridge, Shaun, age 48 of Archer, FL, booked 01/18/2023 at 16:28 for Violation of Probation, NO BOND.
Tysinger, Matthew Lee, age 30 of Cedar Key, FL, booked 01/17/2023 at 21:06 for Driving While License Suspended 1st Offense, Surety/ Cash $25,000.00.
Wright, Zachery Paul, age 31 of Williston, FL, booked 01/20/2023 at 12:46 for Violation of Probation, NO BOND.
Total arrests: 23 Top 5 charges:
1) Violation of probation
2) Traffic violation
3)Failure to appear
4) Battery touch or strike
5) Drugs
