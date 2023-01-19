Anderson, Daniel Ray, age 33 of Williston, FL, booked 01/14/2023 at 23:54 for Driving While License Suspended, Surety /Cash $0.00.
Brown, Caren Sue Dohrmann, age 58 of Brooksville, FL, booked 1/11/2023 at 13:28 for Out-of-County Warrant, Surety/ Cash $2,500.00. Out-of-County Warrant, Surety/ Cash $2,500.00.
Buck, Sarah Marie, age 42 of Inglis, FL, booked 01/14/2023 at 03:46 for Burglary Unoccupied Conveyance Unarmed, Surety /Cash $25,000.00.Burglary Unoccupied Conveyance Unarmed, Surety /Cash $25,000.00.Burglary Unoccupied Conveyance Unarmed, Surety /Cash $25,000.00.Burglary Unoccupied Conveyance Unarmed, Surety /Cash $25,000.00.Burglary Unoccupied Conveyance Unarmed, Surety /Cash $25,000.00.Larceny Petit Theft 1st Degree 100 Less 300 Dollars, Surety /Cash $5,000.00.Larceny Petit Theft 1st Degree 100 Less 300 Dollars, Surety /Cash $5,000.00.Larceny Petit Theft 1st Degree 100 Less 300 Dollars, Surety /Cash $5,000.00.Larceny Petit Theft 1st Degree 100 Less 300 Dollars, Surety /Cash $5,000.00.Larceny Petit Theft 1st Degree 100 Less 300 Dollars, Surety /Cash $5,000.00.
Burney, Terina Shanese, age 32 of Clearwater, FL, booked 01/14/2023 at 23:00 for Larceny Petit Theft 2nd Degree 3rd Subsequently Offense, Surety /Cash $2,500.00.
Cook, Blake Curtis, age 35 of Trenton, FL, booked 01/11/2023 at 11:20 for Out-Of-County Warrant, NO BOND. Out-Of-County Warrant, NO BOND.
Ellison, Courtney Marie, age 33 of Bronson, FL, booked 01/11/2023 at 09:18 for Driving While License Suspended 1st Offense, Surety /Cash $1,000.00.
Foster, Bradley Martin, age 42 of Bell, FL, booked 01/10/2023 at 12:55 for Out-Of-County Warrant, No Bond. Out-Of-County Warrant, No Bond. Out-Of-County Warrant, No Bond.
Geiger, Krista Rose, age 21 of Williston, FL, booked 01/15/2023 at 15:12 for Battery Touch or Strike, Surety/ Cash $10,000.00.
Jason, Lester Roshawn, age 33 of Trenton, FL, booked 01/10/2023 at 10:51 for Hold for Other Agency, Surety/ Cash $0.00.
Kaham, Neyolanda S, age 39 of Dunnellon, FL, booked 01/09/2023 at 19:06 for Resist Officer with Violence, Surety/ Cash $75,000.00.
Kleppe, Emily Rose, age 39 of Chiefland, FL, booked 01/11/2023 at 16:10 for Violation of Probation, NO BOND.
Lietuvninkas, Arron Scott, age 20 of Suffolk, VA, booked 01/11/2023 at 15:25 for Sexual Assault by 18 YOA Older Sex Battery Victim Under 12 YOA, NO BOND.
Loux, Diane J, age 64 of Inglis, FL, booked 01/12/2023 at 04:05 for DUI-Unlawful Blood Alcohol or Drugs, Surety/ Drugs, Surety/ Cash $7,500.00.
Mcneill, Megan V, age 33 of Archer, FL, booked 01/15/2023 at 01:42 for Battery Touch or Strike, Surety/ Cash $10,000.00.
Miller, Shannon Lee, age 50 of Williston, FL, booked 01/14/2023 at 13:37 for Contempt of Court Violation Injunction Repeat Sex Date Violation, Surety/ Cash $15,000.00. Contempt of Court Violation Injunction Repeat Sex Date Violation, Surety/ Cash $15,000.00.
Mills, Geoffrey B, age 42 of Trenton, FL, booked 01/12/2023 at 16:28 for Violation of Probation, NO BOND.
Pate, Damion Colt, age 23 of Cross City, FL, booked 01/13/2023 at 15:30 for Hold for Court. NO BOND.
Renfroe, Kevin Delroy, age 41 of Old Town, FL, booked 1/11/2023 at 23:49 for Driving While License is Suspended Habitual Offender, Surety/ Cash $10,000.00.
Reza, Sebastian Wayne, age 49 of Williston, FL, booked 01/12/2023 at 15:28 Conditional Release Violation Pre Trail , Release Conditionally Violation for Domestic Violence, Surety/ Cash $50,000.00.
Roberson, Carol, age 53 of Cross City, FL, booked 01/13/2023 at 15:23 for Hold for Court, $0.00.
Rush, Joseph, age 22 of Bell, FL, booked 01/10/2023 at 10:44 for Hold for Other Agency, $0.00.
Sams, Carolyn Mae, age 41 of Lecanto, FL, booked 01/15/2023 at 16:12 for Knowingly Driving While License Suspended Revoked, Surety/Cash $2,500.00.
Sheppard, Johnny Calvin, age 55 of Chiefland, FL, booked 01/13/2023 at 08:50 for Failure to Appear, NO BOND.
Smith, Donald, age 29 of Bronson, FL, booked 01/12/2023 at 18:53 for Resist Officer Obstruct Without Violence, Surety/ Cash $25,000.00.
Snellgrove, Faron Marie, age 35 of St. Petersburg, FL, booked 01/09/2023 for Out-Of-County Warrant, No Bond.
Sutton, David Cecil, age 41 of High Springs, FL, booked 01/12/2023 at 10:04 for Out-Of-County Warrant, No Bond. Out-Of-County Warrant, No Bond.
Teague, Justin Jerrod, age 39 of Old Town, FL, booked 01/11/2023 at 14:55 for Family Offense Interfere With Custody of Minor Incomp Person, NO BOND.
Tindall, James Ryann, age 24 of Silver Springs, FL, booked 01/13/2023 at 12:53 for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Without Intent to Kill, Surety/ Cash $25,000.00. Battery Touch or Strike, Surety/ Cash $25,000.00. Criminal Mischief 200 Dollars and Under, Surety/ Cash $10,000.00.
Winkler, Nancy, age 76 of Fanning Springs, FL, booked 01/14/2023 at 20:53 for Battery on Person 65 Years of Age or Older, ROR. Possession of Controlled Substance Without a Prescription, Surety/ Cash $15,000.00. Smuggle Contraband Introduce Into Detention, Surety/ Cash $15,000.00.
Total arrest: 29 Top 5 arrests
1) Out-Of-County Warrant
2) Hold for Court
3) Violation of Probation
4) Traffic
5) Battery
