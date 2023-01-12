Alson, Cooper Grant Johnathan, age 26 of Inglis, FL, booked 01/04/2023 at 01:32 for Battery Touch or Strike, Surety $25,000.00.
Ausburn, Thomas Randal, age 32 of Archer, FL, booked 01/04/2023 at 05:09 at 05:09 for Flee/Elude LEO at High Speed, Surety/ Cash $30,000.00. Failure To Register Motor Vehicle, ROR. Driving While License Suspended 1st Offense, Surety/ Cash $1,000.00. Possession of Controlled Substance Without Prescription, Surety/ Cash $30,000.00. Possession of Drug Equipment and or Use, Surety/ Cash $1,000.00.
Baker, John Mack, age 29 of Inglis, FL, booked 01/07/2023 at 12:07 for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Without Intent to Kill, Surety/ Cash $5,000.00.
Bartges, Terrence William, age 54 of Bell, FL, booked 01/03/2022 at 09:31 for Withhold Support Non Support of Children or Spouse, Cash Only $300.00.
Beam IV, Aaron Mosses, age 43 of Dunnellon, FL booked 01/08/2023 at 02:52 for Simple Assault on Officer Firefighter EMT ETC, $0.00. Battery On Officer Firefighter EMT ETC, $0.00. Burglary With Assault or Battery, $0.00. Crimes Against Person Corrupt by Threat Public Servant or Family, $0.00. Resist Officer With Violence, $0.00. Disorderly Intoxication Public Place Cause Disturbance, $0.00.
Deas, Terrelle Jamal, age 37 of Archer, FL, booked 01/03/2023 at 02:33 for Flee/Elude Police Fail to Obey LEO Order to Stop, Surety/ Cash $30,000.00. Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Valid License, ROR. Resist Officer Obstruct Without Violence, Surety/ Cash $20,000.00. Possession of Drug Equipment and or Use, Surety/ Cash $1,000.00.
Gentry, Justin Ray, age 21 of Old Town, FL booked 01/07/2023 at 20:55 for Possession of Controlled Substance Without Prescription, Surety/ Cash $1,000.00. Possession of Marijuana Not More Than 20 Grams, ROR.
Giraldo, Giovany, age 27 of Chiefland, FL, booked 01/08/2023 at 02:03 for Driving While License Suspended 2nd Offense, Surety/ Cash $5,000.00.
Gomez Moreno, Feliciano, age 18 of Gainesville, FL, booked 01/07/2023 at 19:30 for Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License, ROR.
Hammett, Elton Ray, age 40 of Spring Hill, FL booked 01/06/2023 at 21:38 for Driving While License Suspended 1st Offense, ROR.
Hannigan, Michael Lee, age 40 of Chiefland, FL, booked 01/02/2023 at 18:09 for Loitering or Prowling, Surety/ Cash $25,000.00.
Harris, Edward Levon, age 69 of Williston, FL, booked 01/03/2023 at 14:34 for Failure to Appear, Surety/ Cash $4,000.00.
Holder, Rayford Delton, age 36 of Mayo, FL, booked 01/04/2023 at 23:42 for Resist Officer Obstruct Without Violence, Surety/ Cash $25,000.00. Disturbing Peace Breach of the Peace, Surety/ Cash $25,000.00.
Maclin, Leon Rhea, age 33 of Inglis, FL, booked 01/08/2023 at 02:43 for Simple Assault on Officer Firefighter EMT ETC, $0.00. Resist Officer With Violence, $0.00. Disorderly Intoxication Public Place Cause Disturbance, $0.00.
Marshall, John Michael, age 50 of Chiefland, FL, booked 01/08/2023 at 03:31 for Disorderly Intoxication Public Place Cause Disturbance, $0.00. Disturbing Peace Breach of the Peace, $0.00.
Melendez, Ricardo, age 46 of Gainesville, FL, booked 01/07/2023 at 00:53 for Driving While License Suspended 3rd or Subsequently Offense, Surety/ Cash $2,500.00.
Orantes, Jose, age 25 of Bronson, FL, booked 01/08/2023 at 02:22 for DUI-Unlawful Blood Alcohol or Drugs, Surety/ Cash $2,500,00. Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License, Surety/ Cash $2,500.00. Failure to Appear, Surety/ Cash $2,500.00.
Ott, Jason Jeremy, age 41 of Birdsboro, PA, booked 01/05/2023 at 08:00 for Out-Of-County Warrant, NO BOND.
Perryman, Samuel Lewis, age 51 of Chiefland, FL, booked 01/04/2023 at 10:13 for Violation of Probation, NO BOND.
Smith, Rhonda Loray, age 20 of Bronson, FL, booked 01/04/2023 at 12:47 for Battery Touch or Strike, Surety/ Cash $15,000.00.
Stone, Johana, age 36 of Ocala, FL, booked 01/06/2023 at 05:02 for DUI-Unlawful Blood Alcohol or Drugs, Surety/ Cash $10,000,00. Knowingly Driving While License Suspended Revoked, Surety/ Cash $2,500.00.
Tice, Jason Wayne, age 40 of Chiefland, FL, booked 01/03/2023 at 11:59 for Larceny Petit Theft 2nd Degree 3rd Subsequently Offense, Surety $10,000.00.
Tutas, Nicholas Leonard, age 40 of Yankeetown, FL, booked 01/07/2023 at 02:55 for Driving While License Suspended Habitual Offender, Surety/ Cash $2,500.00.
Ward, Krista Danyale, age 33 of Williston, FL, booked 01/06/2023 at 13:28 for Resist Officer Obstruct Without Violence, Surety/ Cash $25,000.00. Violation of Probation, NO BOND.
White, James Edward, age 59 of Bronson, FL booked 01/08/2023 at 21:08 for Driving While License Suspended 3rd or Subsequently Offense, Surety/ Cash $0.00.
Wood, Matthew James, age 36 of Inglis, FL booked 01/07/2023 at 01:01 for Out-Of-County Warrant, $1,000.00.
Total arrests: 26 Top 5 arrests:
1) Traffic
2) Battery
3) Drugs
4) Violation of probation / out-of-county warrents
5) Distrubing the peace
