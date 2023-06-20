Why is there a Black Lives Matter movement? Don’t all lives matter? What does the term “Black America” mean? Why are young Black people who are serious about their education, who dress properly and speak proper English, criticized by their peers for being “too White?”
What does “too White” mean? Here’s still another question you may recall from a previous column: why should an outstanding young Black woman who has joined the Marion County Sheriff’s Department be taunted by her Black friends for “selling out?”
Over the past 400 years, treatment of Black people in our corner of this planet has often been abysmal. It’s also true that other ethnic groups have also been dealt with harshly.
Unfortunately, we can’t rewind and edit videos of the past. We can, however, change our behaviors based upon what we’ve learned from past mistakes.
More and more Americans are accepting that from our earliest days, we’ve had systemic racism in our country and realize how it’s affected many aspects of our American life.
The evidence of this racism is reflected in our past laws and customs that denied people of color their constitutional and human rights. During that span of our history, it was the responsibility of the police to enforce all the odious laws associated with racism.
While those odious laws no longer exist, the memory of the pain they caused still lingers. Nevertheless, it still falls upon the police to enforce all our existing laws in a fair and impartial manner.
The police who are responsible for protecting us often are recruited from working and middle class populations that may be culturally and socially different from some of the populations they are charged with protecting. Nevertheless, it’s the sworn duty of each and every law enforcement officer to serve and protect all of us, regardless of those differences and/or whatever personal biases they may possess.
I believe that the majority of police agencies in our country are well aware of these issues and are making a genuine effort to ensure that their own officers are color-blind when dealing with the public. But should there not be a concomitant effort on the part of Black people to deal with the police in a color-blind manner as well?
One of the most lamentable consequences of decades of pervasive racism is the equally pervasive mindset of victimization which is embodied in Black Lives Matter.
The Black Lives Matter movement is racist and counterproductive. It feeds upon the destructive mindset of victimization. We are all being distracted by our feckless politicians who exaggerate police misconduct to divert us from the far more serious problems facing us today.
If all police shootings of unarmed Black men ceased, recent figures indicate that the lives of an average of 14 Black men a year would be saved. Now, what do we do about the more than 7,000 Black men who are killed every year by other Black men? Is it only the lives of people killed by the police that matter?
Let’s suppose we eliminate all questionable police misconduct against Blacks. What would that accomplish for the general well-being for all Black people in America? Would that eliminate gang violence, Black-on-Black homicide, the absence of positive male role models in Black households, poverty, substandard education?
Vilifying the police is not the answer. The uncalled for and unjustified general condemnation of law enforcement is making it increasingly difficult for police agencies to recruit qualified people.
Many excellent officers are opting for early retirement rather than continuing to work in the hostile environment of police demonization encouraged by the Black Lives Matter agenda.
In the crazy, often frightening, world we live in, we’re all – Black, Brown and White – in desperate need of professional, unbiased law enforcement. There are over 800,000 Blue men and women who risk their lives for us every day. Working together we can get rid of the bad ones and help make all the good ones even better.
Ross A. Olmos lives in Ocala. You can reach him at sosolmos4@gmail.com.
