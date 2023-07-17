The issue of reparations to Black Americans is once again in the news. In fact, the city where I once served as a police officer, Evanston, Illinois, has actually passed a local ordinance and will be paying reparations to many of its qualifying Black residents. The following is a reprint of a column I wrote some time ago about this issue. I think it deserves another look.
Most of the time, it’s not that difficult to tell the bad guys from the good guys. Unfortunately, this is not the case when we confront racism and its link to slavery.
A good part of the problem stems from our lack of unbiased, reliable information regarding the background of these issues. Efforts to stifle any meaningful discussion about racism only help to further muddy the waters.
Some claim that discussing racially sensitive subjects evokes unnecessary and destructive criticism of our country, creating more divisiveness that drives Americans even further apart. In fact, several states, including Tennessee (which apparently has forgotten the international ridicule it received from the infamous “Scopes Monkey Trial” a hundred years ago), are attempting to pass so-called “memory laws” that monitor and control how racially sensitive subjects are taught.
While I disagree with this “ignorance is bliss” viewpoint, it may have some merit. The possibility does exist that unflattering, critical historical information could be used as a tool to generate even further discord between the various ethnicities of our society.
However, the stronger argument is that downplaying or whitewashing the truth about slavery and racism could be the crux of the divisiveness we suffer. Trying to solve a problem while ignoring its existence is more than foolish; it can even be dangerous. Like it or not, slavery and its offspring racism have been a critical part of our history since colonial times.
For generations, history has been taught as a boring collection of dates we were forced to memorize. In those teachings, the founding fathers were often idolized and placed on pedestals not always deserved.
For example, the famous passage of our revered Declaration of Independence reads:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
The primary author of those words was Thomas Jefferson, one of our most admired founding fathers. Jefferson, just like 41 of the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence, was a slave owner.
To his credit, Jefferson was aware of the evils of slavery and bemoaned the reality that all his family’s wealth was based on the financial value of his slaves. He claimed that freeing them without compensation would have ruined him.
But before going any further in pointing out the frailties of our American heroes, it must be pointed out that they were products of their own contemporary societal beliefs and conditions. It is patently unfair to judge any of them using present day mores and beliefs.
Rather than wasting our time, energy and resources on political correctness and cancel culture, we can and should acknowledge that racism exists in the U.S. just as it continues to exist throughout the world.
Its parent, slavery, has flourished since Biblical times and was still being practiced throughout the world when our country was founded. Even today, various forms of slavery still exist in underdeveloped areas across the globe. As Rene Lemarchand said in a recent op-ed column, “All societies have skeletal remains in their historical closets. The U.S. is no exception.”
The Black Lives Matter movement advocates that Americans should pay present day Black Americans reparations as compensation for the suffering their slave ancestors endured in the past.
Well-intentioned people may think this is a wonderful idea, but it doesn’t hold up under objective scrutiny since the overwhelming majority of White Americans throughout our history had never owned slaves.
In fact, most of the ancestors of White Americans arrived on our shores long after slavery was abolished. As for Americans whose ancestors were slave owners, does it make any sense to hold them accountable two centuries later?
Additionally, the matter of reparations raises another sticky legal question. In assigning legal blame, who is more accountable? Is it the person who steals the property or the person who buys the property knowing that it was stolen?
Most of the Black slaves brought to the western hemisphere came from West Africa. Many Americans are aware of slave trafficking and the horrible conditions that existed on slave ships transporting Black Africans to the new world. But fewer know why or how these unfortunates were first taken into captivity.
Over centuries, it had been common practice in Black West African countries to sell prisoners of war to Muslim slave traders. These wars provided a constant supply of slaves.
Those captured were transported to prison fortresses where they were sold to European slave traders. They were kept imprisoned on the west coast of Africa until they were resold to owners of slave ships that transported them to the New World.
Nearly one quarter of all the West Africans transported on slave ships failed to survive the horrible conditions on those “voyages from Hell.” Those who did manage to survive are the ancestors of most of the Black Americans who live in our country today.
Could this justify having Black Africans living in present-day West African nations, pay reparations to American people of color for the sins of their ancestors committed many generations ago?
Legal slavery in America has been addressed by laws of emancipation. However, there is still the gnawing issue of its progeny, racism. That issue sorely needs our attention. Let us learn from the past. But at some point we should set past grievances aside and move forward.
