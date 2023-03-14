The responsibilities of the sheriff’s office go beyond law enforcement. They also include operating a correctional facility with a daily population of over 1,750 inmates as well as the security of the Marion County Judicial Center which is home to the 5th Circuit Court.
For over 4 years, Tim McCourt has served as legal counsel helping guide the sheriff’s office through all the various legal aspects of daily operations.
Tim McCourt was born 41 years ago in the suburbs of New York City. His memories of New York are somewhat cloudy as his family transplanted to West Palm Beach while he was still a kindergartener.
He enjoyed a normal and pleasant childhood growing up in South Florida and, in 1999, graduated from Palm Beach Gardens High School. The following fall, he enrolled at the University of Florida and then transferred to Florida State University where he earned bachelor’s degrees in Political Science and Sociology
He returned to UF to earn his law degree in 2007. Following graduation he began a successful and rewarding career serving as an Assistant State’s Attorney for the Marion County State Attorney Office.
During the 12 years he served, he dealt with every type of offender one could imagine, including child pornographers, Neo-Nazis, radical Muslim terrorists and a variety of murderers and dangerous felons.
One of his most rewarding and memorable cases was the successful prosecution of 20-year-old Jonathan Beese, who’d been radicalized in Islamic extremism together with his girlfriend. He was convicted with her for stealing firearms, which was believed to be part of a larger conspiracy to murder Jewish people as they worshiped in the synagogues of Marion County.
In 2011, McCourt decided to practice law in the private sector, but in 2013, he returned to the State Attorney’s Office. In 2019, he accepted a position as General Counsel for the sheriff ’s office where he has since worked.
An important part of his current responsibilities includes teaching and training enforcement and corrections deputies how to correctly follow and apply the law in the performance of their duties.
Lawyer McCourt is also certified as Deputy McCourt and periodically will ride along with full-time deputies. He admits it’s refreshing to get out from behind his desk occasionally.
More importantly, these periodic patrol stints help him to keep current for the classes he teaches for the in-house training unit at the sheriff’s headquarters.
During our interview, I asked him who or what has had the strongest influence in his life. Without hesitation he said his family, especially his grandfather who’d been an NYPD police officer and was a strong role model for him growing up.
He also places high value on having a strong, positive impact on our community through hard work and constant learning.
He considers himself very lucky to be able to truthfully say he’s very happy in his work, especially the training and teaching aspects of his job.
He believes the “ideal” police officer must be a person of honesty and integrity and be able to properly apply the use of discretion.
He also believes that the biggest misconception many have regarding law enforcement is failing to realize how complex and difficult even the simplest things can be.
After concluding our interview, it was obvious that McCourt is the right person in the right job. He’s very articulate and professional in his demeanor while being very likable and approachable at the same time.
I truly enjoyed the time spent with him, and I’m happy to see that the citizens of Marion County have yet another outstanding person working within our sheriff’s office.
