On June 2, AJ Shantrell Owens, age 35, the mother of four young children, was shot and killed by a neighbor, Susan Louise Lorincz, age 58.
The incident occurred at the Quail Run housing complex near County Roads 475A and 484. The deceased was Black, the shooter, White.
For those who read my column, you may recall I wrote about this incident last week. Now, thanks in good part to the efforts of Al Sharpton and Fred Crump to keep the issue of racism alive, it’s become a story that won’t go away.
In a virtual news conference, Crump maintained that if the shooter had been Black and the victim White, an arrest would’ve been made immediately and the charge would’ve been murder rather than manslaughter.
I would suggest that before we all rush to judgment, we bear in mind that Fred Crump is the extremely wealthy head of a giant law firm who has made millions from wrongful death lawsuits by playing the “race card.”
Nevertheless, setting aside issues of reverse racism, Shantrell Owens certainly didn’t deserve to die for losing her temper. Like most of us, she wasn’t a saint, but neither was she a bad person.
It’s very hard for a single mom to raise four children under the best of conditions. In Quail Run, it might seem next to impossible.
Like most single mothers in this challenging situation, Owens may have tended to be overly protective of her children. But normal young, energetic children can be very loud and rambunctious and get on your neighbors’ nerves.
On the other hand, there is Lorincz, a single White woman living by herself and wanting to be left alone with no time or patience for noisy, playful kids encroaching on her property.
Perhaps if both women had been neighbors in a nice, quiet, middle-class neighborhood, they would’ve been able to have a normal discussion about Owens’ children and find a peaceful resolution to their differences.
But “Hell’s Acres” is not a conducive environment for friendly problem solving. People are just too busy trying to survive. What we do know is that these two women had a stressful, antagonistic history whose angry trajectory finally ended with a bullet fired through a door.
What role, if any, did race play in this tragedy? If someone offers a racial slur in anger, does that necessarily constitute racism? Who can say with certainty?
What we should know is that it’s almost always a bad idea to go looking for trouble because you’re likely to find it. But anger often trumps reason, and the thought of someone attempting to harm her children was too much for Owens to bear. In a state of rage, she went to confront Lorincz for what turned out to be their last showdown.
Presently, the death of Owens is being mourned by her friends and family while Lorincz sits in the Marion County Jail awaiting her fate.
Some members of the Black community, encouraged by Messrs. Crump and Sharpton, have been led to believe that the charge of manslaughter is not severe enough, that it should be second-degree murder. They contend that the way the case is being handled only serves to reinforce the notion that Black lives don’t matter as much as White lives.
Obviously, we don’t know all the facts. But what we do know may indicate that Lorincz didn’t commit any crime beyond throwing skates at Owens’ children. This was the trigger event that caused Owens to go to Lorincz’s home and have it out with her.
We do know that when Owens arrived at Lorincz’s, she began banging on the door shouting challenges and threats. Lorincz claims that Owens was banging so hard she was in fear that Owens would break the door down and attack her.
Then, in a state of panic, using a recently purchased .380 handgun, Lorincz fired one round through the front door, fatally wounding Owens.
Florida Statutes state: “A person is justified in using or threatening to use deadly force if he or she reasonably believes that using or threatening to use such force is necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to himself or herself or another, or to prevent the imminent commission of a forcible felony.”
The key legal issue in this case is whether or not Lorincz reasonably believed she was in immediate danger of being seriously harmed or killed by Owens when Lorincz pulled the trigger of her handgun.
There is no single one-size-fits-all definition of what is reasonable. In a legal sense, it generally means: if reasonable people are presented with the same exact set of circumstances and facts, they would agree with the original conclusion.
Another key issue is the two women already had a history of animus towards each other. Owens clearly became the aggressor in this scenario by going to Lorincz’s house in a rage with apparent intent of confronting Lorincz about the earlier skate throwing incident.
Setting legalities aside, the death of Owens is yet another tragic example of the futile and unwarranted gun violence that has become the norm in today’s America.
When all is said and done, what are we left with? In one instance, we have four motherless children and a fractured family angrily crying out for severe punishment for the White woman who killed their mother.
On the other hand, we have a White woman who believed that having a gun would keep her safe in her home but is now doomed to a lifetime of living hell, regardless of whatever legal outcomes await her.
What a horrible, stupid waste.
Ross Olmos lives in Ocala. You can contact him at sosolmos4@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.