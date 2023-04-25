So far in 2023: 12,942 deaths from gun-related incidents; 541 children have died (ages 0-17) and 169 mass shootings (www.gunviolencearchive.org).
Gun violence is a far more complex issue than most of us realize or are willing to admit. Its causation has been attributed to multiple factors that encompass political views, cultural values, race, religion, mental health, education and so on.
This might help explain why gun violence has become one of the most divisive issues our country faces today. The charged emotional atmosphere surrounding any discussion about 2nd Amendment rights and/or gun regulation makes solving the problem of guns and violence seem insurmountable.
As things stand, our country is awash with firearms. We have far more guns than people, and people are becoming increasingly fearful about leaving their homes. Additionally, many gun owners live with the fear their guns will be seized from their homes by the Federal Government (even though this action would appear to be logistically impossible).
Each time we experience a mass murder, gun sales increase significantly; not as much from people who didn’t previously own guns, but from existing gun owners. It appears existing gun owners are stockpiling additional weapons and ammunition due to concerns that it’s only a matter of time until the next mass murder will be “the one” that finally triggers sufficient public outrage to generate restrictive action by the government.
Until now, the firearms industry, largely through the lobbying efforts of the NRA, has been able to sustain huge profits. Their strategy has been to make gun ownership a question of exercising one’s personal freedom.
This is a legitimate argument supported by the 2nd Amendment. For generations, scholars have questioned the wording of the 2nd Amendment and what the actual intentions were of the authors of the Bill of Rights when they framed the exact wording.
Nevertheless, the final 13 words of the 2nd Amendment do indicate that we should be allowed to own guns. These debates don’t solve anything, however. Unless we discover time travel, we’ll never know the specific intentions of those authors. In any case, for better or worse, firearms have played an important role in our culture and history; a fact that cannot be denied.
As a gun owner and former law enforcement officer, I feel entitled to put my two cents into the discussion. All of our laws and constitutional rights are not without limits.
For example, as American citizens under the 1st Amendment, we’re guaranteed free speech. Nevertheless, we can’t shout “fire” in a public building or incite people to riot or commit libel against another.
The point is that none of our rights or privileges are unlimited. It’s our responsibility as good citizens to exercise those rights in a reasonable and responsible manner.
The questions we all need to answer are at what point in upholding the right to bear arms are we passing the boundaries of what is reasonable? Should there be limits on the number and types of weapons civilians can own? Why should the 2nd Amendment be the only one with no limitations?
It’s up to rational people to determine reasonable guidelines calmly and collaboratively as to what those limitations should be. Perhaps a possible model to follow is the way we regulate owning and operating motor vehicles.
Of course firearms are only one part of the overall problem of violence in America. Firearms do not create violence; they are merely a convenient means of carrying out violent acts.
There’s a great deal of anger and hostility and even hatred being expressed today in America. Many of us have lost trust and faith in our political leadership and have forgotten how to be civil with each other.
Every day I hope and pray we can stop what we are doing, take a very deep breath and remember that hatred is extremely self-destructive. We should also remember how fortunate we are to be living in arguably the greatest nation in the world; yet never forget that all the great nations and empires of history were not destroyed by outside invaders but rather by internal divisiveness.
We have to pull together if we ever expect to rid ourselves of the violence and hatred that is trying to pull us apart. If we don’t, there’s a very good chance our beloved country will become a gigantic shooting gallery.
Ross Olmos lives in Ocala. You can reach him at sosolmos4@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.