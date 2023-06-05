We’re a nation of free and proud people. We have millions of citizens with great skills and abilities. Most of us are kind, compassionate, decent people. Then how is it that we managed to become one of the most violent advanced nations in the world?
The next question is, with all the resources and talent at our command, why are we seemingly not able to fix this problem?
The 1960s and early 70s was a time of civil violence and unrest fueled by the civil rights movement and the controversial Vietnam War. The era also brought about many changes in the ways that law enforcement would interact with the public.
If there were any doubts about the methods the police should use to enforce the law, they were completely erased by the landmark Supreme Court Miranda ruling in 1966.
The days of bullying and ordering people about were fading and being replaced by collaboration and cooperation. The new buzzwords were “Police Community Relations.”
Ironically, while law enforcement was endeavoring to have closer ties with and more compassion for the people they protected, the iconic National Rifle Association (NRA) was undergoing a dramatic transformation that would eventually turn our streets, schools and places of worship into shooting galleries.
The NRA was formed in the 1870s by Civil War veterans who were concerned about the poor marksmanship of our troops during the Civil War and how it would place them at a great disadvantage should they ever have to fight against better trained and equipped European armies.
For decades, the NRA engaged in primarily non-political activities which promoted gun safety and good marksmanship for young people. It was a well-regarded and respected organization.
The assassinations of JFK, Bobby Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King precipitated the enactment of the comprehensive Gun Control Act in 1968. This, in turn, created a huge schism within the leadership of the NRA.
Eventually, the younger, more radical leaders prevailed, causing the organization to become more focused on gun rights and gun sales rather than gun safety.
Forming an ethically questionable alliance with the firearms industry, the NRA has since become one of the most powerful lobbying organizations in Washington, and they have been remarkably successful in their efforts. We now have more guns in the U.S. than we have people. There are nearly 400 million guns in America with fewer than 7 million registered.
One aspect of the weaponization of America that seems to have drawn little attention is what effect, if any, it’s had on law enforcement?
Over the years, law enforcement has had little to say publicly about the proliferation of firearms in their jurisdictions. This might be due in part to the political controversy surrounding gun control and the Second Amendment. Police unions, fraternal organizations and police administrators tend to be more conservative in their politics.
Also, in the macho “blue curtain” culture of law enforcement, openly discussing concerns about “all the guns out there” could be interpreted as lacking in courage; best not to say anything.
Regardless of one’s politics or culture, there’s one indisputable fact that can’t be ignored: law enforcement agencies throughout the U.S. are experiencing great difficulty in finding and retaining qualified personnel.
A large part of this has been caused by a huge increase in early retirements. In cities all over America, able-bodied veteran officers in their 50s who can qualify for a monthly pension check are checking out in droves and seeking less dangerous employment.
Finding qualified young people in today’s dangerous times can be a hard sell, but you needn’t be too concerned. The NRA assures us that, “the best way to take care of a bad guy with a gun, is a good gun with a gun.”
With the millions of “good guys” out there guarding us with their semi-automatics, we should be just fine.
You can reach Ross Olmos at sosolmos4@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.