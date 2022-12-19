Nowadays, it’s rare that we will see two officers in a patrol vehicle, yet back in the ’50s and ’60s, that was the norm. Officers almost always patrolled with a partner. This dramatic changeover in policing occurred primarily through the misguided efforts of a criminal justice “guru” named O. W. Wilson.
In 1966, the city of Chicago imported Professor Wilson from the University of California/Berkley, with the hope he would be able to reform the inherently corrupt Chicago Police Department. Wilson had gained national recognition as the author of “Police Administration,” a text that had become the working bible for many a police chief throughout the country.
Wilson initiated the use of single officer patrol cars in Chicago. His reasoning seemed logical: additional highly visible, marked cars on the streets would lower crime rates and make Chicagoans feel safer. Better still, this could be accomplished without incurring the huge costs of hiring additional officers.
However, what Wilson publicly failed to reveal was his primary motive. He hoped that single officer units would discourage officers from conspiring to engage in corrupt activities with their partners.
In any case, the tactic of switching to single officer patrol units was financially attractive to money-strapped municipal governments. Police agencies across the country followed Chicago’s example and began utilizing one person patrol units.
Somehow, the increased risks incurred for officers patrolling alone got lost in the financial shuffle. However, if the presence of more single officer patrol cars on the streets actually reduced crime, then the increased safety risks suffered by officers riding alone could be justified.
Many law enforcement professionals had serious doubts about Wilson’s methods and theories. In 1972, supported by a federal grant, the Kansas City Missouri PD engaged in a year-long, landmark experiment hoping it would shed light on the controversy over single officer patrols.
The experiment involved 15 police patrol beats with similar demographics. A random sampling of people living in those areas filled out questionnaires regarding how safe they felt in their neighborhoods and how they judged the performance of their police department. Crime statistics in those 15 beats would be tracked closely during the one-year time span of the study.
Five of the 15 beats were assigned twice the normal number of police cars on patrol. Five other beats reduced the normal number of cars on patrol by half. The remaining five beats had no cars assigned. All normal policing and response procedures across the 15 beats remained the same.
At the end of one year, a follow-up survey of the same citizens surveyed at the start of the study showed the following:
citizens did not notice the difference in the frequency of patrols;
crime rates did not differ from those of the previous year;
citizen perceptions of their own safety was not affected by the different levels of police patrol;
citizen satisfaction with police performance did not vary.
The study clearly showed that levels of police visibility on patrol had little if any significant effect on the public’s perception of their personal safety or police performance.
Unfortunately, the study was largely ignored. The tremendous cost savings generated by utilizing one officer patrols continued to overshadow safety concerns for the men and women patrolling the street.
Over the years, it has become standard operating procedure for officers to ride alone at increased risk to their safety. In theory, the risks are minimized if officers follow certain operating procedures. Rules dictate that officers are to take no chances and always wait for backup help to arrive.
Reality dictates that those rules cannot always be followed. Timely backup is not always available, and the danger levels of a police encounter can change in a heartbeat.
Increased volume in 911 calls can dramatically increase police response times. Additionally, officers may not wait for backup concerned their courage might be questioned.
The supreme irony of this situation is that in today’s highly contentious society, even those communities financially capable of utilizing two-person patrol cars are unable to find qualified candidates to cover the existing single officer beats. Police recruiting is now in a state of crisis, especially for those agencies who refuse to lower their selection standards.
The law enforcement recruiting crisis goes to the heart of most of the important issues facing law enforcement today, but that is a topic for another day.
By the way, Wilson’s efforts at reforming the Chicago PD failed miserably.
Ross Olmos can be reached at sosolmos4@gmail.com.
