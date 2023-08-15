The Sixth Amendment of the Bill of Rights clearly states: “In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial by an impartial jury of the State and district wherein the crime shall have been committed.”
Even though our Constitution guarantees us a speedy trial, today’s criminal trials are anything but speedy and the chances of actually having a “speedy and public” trial are less than 10 percent. What then happens to the over 90 percent of cases that never go to trial? They are disposed of by a closed-door process called “plea bargaining.”
The method is straightforward. The lawyer for the accused negotiates with the prosecuting attorney as to how the case can be resolved in lieu of going to trial. Plea bargaining makes sense for defendants when the State’s case against them is strong and highly likely to result in a finding of guilty if it does go to trial.
With plea bargaining, the state is saved the expense of a trial and the accused is rewarded by receiving more lenient punishment. The defendants are usually not present during the preliminary discussions but are supposed to have full knowledge and have given prior consent to engage in the plea-bargaining process.
If a plea bargain deal is reached, the defendant must agree to it in writing and acknowledge his agreement and acceptance of the deal in open court before the presiding judge. It is the judge’s responsibility to make sure the agreement is equitable, and that the defendant fully understands the consequences of his agreement.
For people who have the resources to hire a skilled, private, criminal defense attorney, plea bargaining can be advantageous. However, plea bargaining is usually a bad deal for those with limited resources and are forced to rely on state-appointed public defenders. There are several reasons for this.
Due to an overwhelming backlog of pending cases, the entire criminal court system has devolved into a worst-case scenario of assembly line justice. There are simply not enough judges, prosecutors and courtrooms to handle today’s huge caseloads.
Additionally, since so many defendants cannot afford private attorneys, the state has to foot the bill for all the defense attorneys needed to represent those indigent defendants. Public defenders often are inexperienced, lack proper support staff and have had little, if any experience in actually defending someone in a court trial.
Prosecutors on the other hand, usually are better trained and more experienced with adequate support staff, and the state’s attorney has the power to change, add to, reduce or even dismiss any and all charges against a defendant. Even so, the challenge of huge caseloads still necessitates plea bargaining in more than 90 percent of their cases.
Court delays also put a tremendous strain on our county jails since on average, about half of their inmates are awaiting trial, not serving sentences.
Ironically, a substantial amount of court backup is actually caused by private criminal lawyers, who are granted postponements for their clients’ trial dates until such time as they receive full payment for their services.
The overriding issue with plea bargaining is that one side in the negotiations has most of the power. Oftentimes when defendants are indigent, the process may seem more like coercion, not bargaining. The following is a typical scenario:
Joe is arrested for car theft after failing to return a borrowed car from a friend who subsequently told the police it had been stolen. Joe is held overnight in the county jail awaiting his first appearance in court.
At his initial court appearance, the judge sets his bail and assigns a public defender to represent him. Joe cannot make bail and faces prison time if convicted. After a five-minute conference, Joe agrees to let the public defender talk to the prosecutor. An offer is made to reduce Joe’s charge to petty theft with probation and 80 hours of community service.
Since Joe can’t raise the bail money, he would have to wait locked up in jail for many months until his trial date. He feels trapped and has no choice but to accept the prosecutor’s offer. Joe may have preserved his freedom, but he now has a criminal record with a conviction for theft that could severely impact his ability to get loans or employment.
If Joe had been able to post bail and hire a private attorney, the bargaining power of the prosecutor would have been greatly diminished. The last thing a prosecutor needs is to add a weak theft case to the already crowded court docket.
If Joe, with no prior criminal history, had gone to trial represented by an experienced defense lawyer, he would most likely have received a suspended sentence with complete dismissal of all charges after 12 months of good behavior.
Bear in mind that every day all over the country, thousands of people are being pressured into guilty pleas. Most legal experts would agree the time has long passed for finding ways to improve our court systems. A good first step is for governors to impanel blue-ribbon experts to restructure and establish more equitable guidelines and oversight on plea bargaining procedures.
Funding for hiring and training public defenders needs to be significantly increased as well as the fees paid to court-appointed defense lawyers. Judges need to start working longer hours and courts should be open for business in the evenings as well as weekends.
Naturally, all this requires additional funding and more than likely would result in higher taxes. Unfortunately, the poor who are most affected by our overburdened courts, lack the political clout to bring about the needed changes to the present system.
Perhaps somewhere out there, a hero will step out of the shadows, come forward and provide the leadership to bring about those needed changes. I wouldn’t hold my breath but there’s always hope.
Ross Olmos lives in Ocala. You can reach him at sosolmos4@gmail.com
