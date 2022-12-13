In a previous column, I mentioned my surprise at the amount of feedback I had received from the “Is Oak Run safe?” piece in the Citizen. The feedback has continued and morphed into an expanded discussion regarding the relationship between homeowners and those who manage Oak Run. In addition to safety, there is also the issue of changing the name of the Homeowners’ Association as well as the lack of financial transparency on the part of the Limited Partners who rule Oak Run. (Yes, I meant “rule.”)
Before going on, I should mention that my wife and I have truly enjoyed the nearly seven years of our life in retirement here at Oak Run. We love the beautiful environment and have met many delightful people.
We also feel the family who created Oak Run did an outstanding job in preserving and maintaining the natural beauty inherent to Marion County and providing for the needs of homeowners who lived here.
However, nothing is always perfect. Managing a substantial community like Oak Run is no easy task. When dealing with thousands of people, it’s virtually impossible to ensure that everyone will agree with every management decision.
Having said that, I confess that it is saddening to witness the increasing contentiousness between Oak Run homeowners and the Limited Partners who manage Oak Run. However, there comes a time when homeowners should set aside their warm, nostalgic memories of the way things were and deal with the very different ruling style of their progeny, a.k.a. “my way or the highway.”
In spite of effusive declarations of love and concern from the principal owner of Oak Run regarding the welfare of all the residents, her actions and demeanor have caused more than a few residents to doubt her sincerity. The ways in which our safety and security concerns have been trashed hasn’t helped to alleviate those feelings.
Since the majority of the money it takes to manage Oak Run comes from homeowners, it seems reasonable that every homeowner is entitled to know the exact amounts of all significant expenditures. This would include the contract that provides the remote-controlled, (often disabled), so-called “security” gates.
In an email letter to her “Dear Oak Run Family” dated Nov. 28, 2022, over her own signature, she stated that the monthly services fees paid by residents is comprised of six service categories, with service No. 4 being “24-hour Security.”
However, the itemized breakdown of the monthly fees displayed in the letter contain only three fee categories: “service, road and lawn maintenance.” There is no mention of “security.”
This attempt at transparency is disingenuous at best and deliberate misrepresentation at worst. Homeowners have no idea of what they’re paying for the remote-controlled traffic management. That cost is buried somewhere in the road and service categories of the general monthly fee. This raises the serious question of whether Oak Run’s homeowners are being charged for services that exist in name only.
Does anyone who lives in Oak Run actually believe there is 24-hour security? At best, Oak Run has on-again, off-again remote-controlled traffic gates that help manage traffic flow through Oak Run. Thank goodness there is an outstanding law enforcement agency nearby.
This brings us to the thorny issue of changing the name of the Oak Run Homeowners’ Association.
Oak Run management claims that Oak Run’s HOA, as defined by Florida law, is not a true homeowners’ association. They also claim the use of that title by the HOA generates confusion. Therefore they contend the name should be changed to one that more accurately describes what the association does.
Somehow, someone made a decision to have this matter put to a vote of Oak Run residents at the upcoming January Oak Run Homeowners’ Association meeting. Can someone tell me why I have this nagging feeling that I am being offered some rope to help me hang myself?
I admit that whatever expertise I might – or might not – have centers on public safety and criminal justice, not civil law. But it doesn’t take an expert to see that the legal matters concerning large residential developments in Florida are complex.
It would seem that changing the legally registered name of the Homeowners’ Association could negate any legal standing the homeowners might have in any future dealings with the Limited Partners of Oak Run.
Please bear in mind that a high level, executive employee of the Limited Partnership that rules Oak Run also sits on the Homeowners’ Association Board of Directors in a so-called “advisory capacity.” Also bear in mind that the lawyers who support the name change proposal have their bread buttered by Oak Run management, not the homeowners.
Granted, there may be some confusion as to what the legal authority of the Oak Run Homeowners’ Association is or should be, but how will changing its name improve life in Oak Run? We all need to remember the old adage about not throwing the baby out with the bathwater.
Common sense implores us to be prudent and rational in analyzing this situation. Would not the interests of Oak Run’s homeowners be better served by delaying any decisions regarding the future of the Homeowners’ Association?
All involved parties should be entitled to be given the opportunity to review, discuss and weigh the facts before being forced to make such an important decision.
As you read this column, competent people are researching the history and status of Oak Run’s compliance to Florida law and the procedures governing residential housing developments and the role of homeowners’ associations. Why don’t we wait and see what they come up with?
In the meantime, I surely would like to know how much I’m paying each month for those remote-controlled traffic gates.
Final Question: Can we deduct the hourly costs for those gates for the time they are out of order?
You can reach Ross at sosolmos4 @gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.