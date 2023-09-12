Disclaimer: The following story deals with sensitive issues and includes a reference to a racist epithet. In the following story, the word is used to illustrate the horrible consequences of racism. The story would have no meaning if it were omitted.
During the civil rights and antiwar movements of the 1960s, anger and rage had literally exploded on the streets and campuses of our country. Police departments all over the U.S. became targets of all the social unrest and were struggling with ways to try and gain trust and respect from those segments of society from whom we had become alienated.
Evanston, Illinois, encompasses both a large university (Northwestern), as well as a substantial Black community. While we did not experience the wide-scale rioting and looting as did Chicago, we did have our own fair share of “mini riots.”
To make matters worse, even inside our own police department tensions were mounting between our black and white officers.
In an attempt to ease racial tensions, our department created a “Police-Community Relations Unit.” As a newly minted sergeant, I along with my former detective partner, who was black, were assigned as the sole members of this unit. We were soon shipped off to Michigan State University’s School of Criminal Justice for specialized training in Police-Community relations.
During our training we learned of a new program called “Officer Friendly.” The program was sponsored and fully funded by the Allstate Insurance Company. The target audience was first- and second-graders.
The message to children was they shouldn’t be afraid of the police because the police were their “friends.”
When my partner and I returned to work, we learned that we had already been invited by Allstate to attend an Officer Friendly training session.
However, we needed to find a suitable Officer Friendly from within our own ranks. As luck would have it, one of our new recruits had worked in minor movie roles and was more than willing to take on the assignment. He was tall, in excellent shape, very personable and good looking to boot.
My partner and I, along with Officer Friendly, completed the three-day training program. We were provided support materials, special comic books, videos, etc., and were now ready to get started.
Officer Friendly’s first public appearance was with second graders at an elementary school with roughly a 30 percent black enrollment and a diverse faculty. On hand to witness the presentation were school administrators, a reporter, photographer and several younger female teachers. Apparently, word had gotten out about the cop who was a “hunk.”
The assistant principal called the students to order and introduced our Officer Friendly who was attired in an immaculate dress uniform. The presentation began with an explanation of a police officer’s duties and emphasized that all officers were their friends they should go to whenever they needed help.
Officer Friendly then went on to explain the functions of all the police equipment he was wearing. This included a traffic whistle, handcuffs, a holstered sidearm, ammo pouch, a can of mace and a nightstick, which we had disingenuously labeled a “police baton.” The so-called baton turned out to be our undoing.
After demonstrating how handcuffs worked, Officer Friendly held up the nightstick and asked, “Boys and girls, do you know what this is?” No one responded. He repeated the question. Still no response.
“OK, boys and girls I will tell you. This is called a police baton.”
A black 7-year-old in the last row shot up his hand and frantically began waving it. Officer Friendly acknowledged the boy, who emphatically stated, “That ain’t no baton.”
“Well then, can you tell the class what you think it is?”
“I don’t think I know what that is. My daddy told me.”
“What did your daddy say?”
“My daddy said that the police call that a (epithet) beater.”
Needless to say, the sound of silence following that little boy’s announcement was deafening. Officer Friendly just stood there, dumb founded, holding that damn nightstick in the air.
After a few very long seconds and some muffled, embarrassed coughing, the assistant principal jumped up and began clapping her hands. “All right children, let’s show Officer Friendly our appreciation for coming to visit with us today.”
As the children were orderly marching out, the assistant principal came over to us as we were packing up our things. She said, “Please don’t be embarrassed by what happened. In a way, you walked into an unintentional ambush. In the past few years, a lot of our kids have moved here from the Deep South. That boy’s daddy was speaking his truth. No doubt that’s what those good-ole-boy deputies down there call their nightsticks.”
She smiled, “I hope you’ll come back and talk to our other classes. With a few minor changes it should be just fine.”
As for Officer Friendly, it turned out to be a very positive experience for him. A very attractive young faculty member handed him her phone number as we were leaving.
As for me, I learned an important lesson from this not-so-minor fiasco. Improving our department’s relations with our minority community was going to take a lot more than engaging in a public relations campaign. That little boy in the back row was very much akin to the little boy in the legendary story of the “Emperor’s New Clothes.” He had the courage to shout out to the villagers that the Emperor was indeed naked.
Ross Olmos lives in Ocala. You can contact him at sosolmos4@gmail.com.
