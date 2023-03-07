The dictionary tells us that ethics applies to the moral choices made by individuals when applying those moral choices to existing conditions.
Law enforcement officers daily face major ethical issues regarding the legal and moral correctness of their actions. On the surface, it all seems so incredibly simple; just do the right thing and everything will be fine.
If only life (and policing) were that simple. Unfortunately, not all of us are playing from the same rulebooks. In fact, all the rulebooks are not the same, and rules and laws are not always uniformly enforced.
For example, the Bible commands, “Thou shalt not kill.” Nevertheless, our criminal codes allow certain exceptions when killing another is considered justifiable. Even so, someone has to decide where, when and how those exceptions apply.
What often makes understanding ethics complicated is our morals often change due to time and location. Laws that were once considered perfectly moral by many Americans, such as owning slaves, or denying women the right to vote, are now deemed immoral by most Americans.
For law enforcement officers, ethics and morals take on additional importance in that they’re granted the power to deprive people of their freedom of movement, their property and in extreme instances, their lives.
Because of these powers, by the very nature of their job, officers must (to the best of their ability) exercise great discretion in deciding when and how to apply or restrain those powers.
Obviously, when law enforcement officers make critical decisions, their own moral values, ethics, integrity and perceptions of ethical conduct play a key role in making critical decisions.
One school of ethics places greater value on obtaining desired ends rather than what means are used to achieve those ends. For example, there is the common practice of investigators lying to a suspect that they have incriminating evidence against him in order to gain a confession. Some might frown on this tactic because it involves lying. Nonetheless, the practice is legal in most jurisdictions and is often used by the police.
A more unsavory practice is telling the suspect you can get him a good deal with the prosecutor’s office if he confesses. This tactic is unlawful and takes us into the more controversial arena of “Noble Cause Corruption.” Here, the desired result is all that matters. If the person deems his cause is worthy or noble, how it is achieved matters little.
Interestingly, many of us don’t seem to be that concerned about noble cause corruption. Some of our most popular movies feature heroes who freely engage in violent noble cause corruption. I used to truly enjoy the old Clint Eastwood “Dirty Harry” pictures. Remember? Inspector Harry Callahan maintained law and order on the streets of San Francisco with his trusty .44 Magnum, “The most powerful handgun on earth.” For you younger folks, let’s not forget the extremely popular Liam Neeson movies like “Taken.” Liam never fails to get the bad guys in the end, leaving a trail of bloody bodies in the process.
And of course we can’t forget the guy that started it all, good old Robin Hood who became a hero by robbing from the rich to give to the poor, killing many of the King’s men in the process.
But these were not real people, they were fictional characters. The cops who plant or destroy evidence, use torture and lies to gain confessions, take money for looking the other way, and engage in criminal activity…they are real people.
When the criminal justice system breaks down and fails to provide justice and a truly evil person goes unpunished, can noble cause justice be ethically and morally excusable?
When I was teaching criminal justice, one of our favorite topics was noble cause corruption. A case study I often used involved the brutal beating to death of an 18-month old toddler by a live-in boyfriend. Following is an edited summary I used to provide an excellent example of noble cause corruption. Names have been changed or omitted.
On a beautiful summer afternoon in 1968, in a suburb of Chicago, a man we will call “Skeeter” was babysitting his girlfriend’s toddler. The boy refused to take his nap and began crying. The constant crying infuriated Skeeter who was trying to focus his attention on watching a Cubs game.
Skeeter decided the boy needed some discipline. He picked him up by the ankles and began slamming him into the wall until the boy was quiet.
The medical examiner who conducted the autopsy told the investigating detectives that he had never seen anything like this little boy’s injuries. Virtually every large bone and the skull were completely shattered.
Skeeter was well known to the detectives who handled the case. He had a long criminal history of violent crime including rape and domestic violence as well as drug dealing. He was out on parole at the time of the beating.
When Detectives Jones and Det. Sgt. Smith entered the room and confronted Skeeter, and before they said a word, Skeeter said, “Sarge, I guess I slapped him too hard.”
During the probable cause hearing a few weeks later, Skeeter, who had been freed on bond, appeared with his attorney. The judge heard the two investigating detectives testify.
Skeeter’s attorney made a motion to dismiss the charges of second degree murder based on the failure of the detectives to give the defendant the Miranda warning.
The prosecutor argued that a Miranda warning was not necessary since the defendant had made a spontaneous admission of guilt before the detectives were able to give the warning. The judge ruled for the defense and Skeeter walked out of court a free man.
However, the story doesn’t end here.
Nearly one year later, Skeeter was stabbed to death by another inmate in a Federal prison. The inmate who killed Skeeter was already serving a life sentence.
Skeeter had been sentenced to federal prison for the sale of heroin to an undercover federal narcotics agent. That agent had previously worked several cases with the detective who had handled the beating death case described above. All the actions that were taken to put Skeeter in federal prison were done strictly according to the law and proper investigative procedures.
Dear Readers, what is your view or opinion about this case study?
Contact Ross Olmos at sosolmos4@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.