A few months ago I wrote about “trust,” which is defined as a “firm belief in the reliability, truth, ability or strength of someone or something.” For example, used in a sentence, “Relationships have to be built on trust.”
The opposite of trust is doubt and suspicion, which can readily transpose into fear, a powerful human emotion.
People with questionable agendas consistently play on our emotions to weaken and even destroy the trust we need for a strong healthy society. Depending on which poll you read, this may help to explain the 20-25 percent of Americans who don’t trust their government.
Many of us have serious, legitimate concerns about issues like inflation, gun violence, taxes, immigration, crime, politics, unemployment, education and racism. As might be expected, the percentage of people who consider racism a serious problem is substantially higher among people of color than white Americans.
These issues interface with criminal justice, the rule of law and the ability of law enforcement to maintain a safe society. The point here is we have many serious issues that need fixing and 25 percent of Americans have little if any faith in the people whose job it is to fix these problems. It may also help to explain why Americans are arming themselves to the teeth.
But we can take some solace in knowing that the news on racism is not all bad. We have actually made considerable progress since the days of Jim Crow when I attended a “Whites Only” high school in Arkansas.
In spite of our problems, we live in a great nation. Our republic has accomplished more than any other nation in history. But, being human, we’re not now, nor ever likely, to be perfect.
One of the primary roadblocks in our struggles with racism has been our lack of truthful, accurate information about our country’s history concerning racism and slavery.
For example, how can we explain away the fact that the majority of the signers of the Declaration of Independence, including our most admired heroes like Washington and Jefferson, were slave owners.? Or that Lincoln, the great emancipator, believed that black people were intellectually inferior to whites or that he married a woman whose family owned slaves?
The answer is that over generations, history school books have been edited to portray our heroes in positive ways that either gloss over or omit their human shortcomings.
It’s not my intention to turn this column into a diatribe of fault finding or past injustices. As previously stated, the good we have accomplished as the greatest republic in recorded history outweighs our shortcomings. Our past heroes of whatever race, religion or gender were not gods. They were people who accomplished some good things.
Nevertheless, ever since colonial times, slavery and racism remain issues merely glossed over or even ignored. Even today, there are knucklehead politicians who apparently believe that we Americans are too emotionally frail or immature to deal with the 400-pound gorilla in the room called racism. One, in particular, has gone so far as to enact laws that dictate what we should or shouldn’t know about slavery.
Common sense dictates that in order to solve a problem, one must have a clear understanding of the problem. Clear understanding requires accurate knowledge of all the elements of a problem. Once we truly understand the actual nature of what we are up against, we can truly start working on fixing this problem we call racism.
This doesn’t mean that we should get together, sing “Kumbaya” and love one another, but we can work on building a certain level of trust that most of us are reasonably comfortable with.
When I was beat cop, I had a Black partner. We worked in a very active part of town. He was loud and obnoxious, and I personally couldn’t stand him, but I knew that when the s--t went down, I could trust him to have my back. That was all that really mattered.
Contact Ross Olmos at sosolmos4@gmail.com.
