It seems the older I get, the harder it is to break old habits because breaking old habits and beliefs can be very unsettling and even frightening.
For nearly seven years, I religiously avoided any controversy regarding my mostly pleasant life at Oak Run. After all, I didn’t retire to Florida to get caught up in controversy and aggravation. Like most people who reside in Oak Run, I came to enjoy my “golden years” in peace and contentment with the love of my life.
Nevertheless, in hopes of trying to stay mentally sharp during my retirement, I have been writing a column in the Marion Citizen called “Law and Order.” I have generally avoided highly controversial topics in my column in hopes of maintaining tranquility in my life.
Unfortunately, after many months of observing how a well-functioning security system evolved into a joke, my rule about avoiding controversy came to an abrupt halt. Ever since my “Pandora’s Box” column about safety and management practices was published, I have received many supportive emails, phone calls and in-person visits of thanks for bringing these topics out into the open.
Please understand, I am not advocating storming the palace and overthrowing the family that rules there. But I do think that the thousands of people who live in Oak Run should not be disrespected, especially when it comes to issues as critical as personal safety.
In the nearly seven enjoyable years my wife and I have lived in Oak Run, we have heard nothing but words of praise and admiration concerning the original founder. But today, that much admired founder is no longer with us. We are now living in a different environment, and in my encounters here, no such words of admiration are forthcoming about the present day manager.
It seems that if anyone has the audacity to even question current management practices, they are met with accusations of besmirching the heritage of the patriarch founder of Oak Run and of being disloyal to his memory.
In any case, common sense makes it hard to avoid feeling suspicious towards those who hold personal safety in such apparent disregard as evidenced by the current state of security in our community.
Frankly, after carefully reading our January Gazette, other than avoiding some minor confusion between “ORA Ltd.” and “ORHA,” I still don’t see any meaningful benefit for us in changing the name of the homeowner’s association. Are there not more important things that need attention at Oak Run, like security perhaps?
I am willing to risk the owner’s wrath and have the temerity to offer a suggestion: delay the vote on the name change. After almost 40 years, a few more months shouldn’t matter.
Instead, let’s devote our time and energy to appointing a security task force of qualified people that will work together with management in conducting a thorough audit of our present security needs. Safety and security should always be a top priority.
Such a move would create a win-win situation. To begin with, it would provide tangible evidence to Oak Run homeowners that management actually does care about them.
In addition, such an action would help to lessen Oak Run’s liability in the lawsuits that would inevitably follow any harm caused to an Oak Run resident by an outside intruder.
Common sense also dictates that the current management and current residents of Oak Run can no longer look to the nostalgic days of the past as a magical balm that will mitigate the problems of the present.
Finally, in the spirit of the season and our hopes for a brighter future, let’s put an end to all the name calling and invectives we hurl at each other when we disagree.
If you should disagree with any of my comments, don’t hesitate to let me know. All I am asking as a fellow human being is to please not contact me to attack me personally. Just give me your point of view and I promise to listen and discuss it respectfully with an open mind.
You can reach Ross Olmos at sosolmos4@gmail.com.
