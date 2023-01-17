Security: “The state of being free from danger or threat.” The term can also refer to all measures taken to protect a place, or to ensure that only people with permission enter it or leave it.
Perhaps the most important aspect of security is our individual, emotional perception of our own personal safety. Everyone’s safety threshold is unique to them.
But the truth is, it’s virtually impossible for anyone or anything to be completely safe from harm, even if they are the President of the U.S.
I learned a great deal about safety and security during the years I spent as corporate head of security for a Fortune 500 company. One of the first things I realized was that all the law enforcement knowledge and experience I had garnered in my law enforcement career did not directly translate into the world of private security.
Security systems, protocols and procedures are predicated on worst-case-possible scenarios. One single act of sabotage by a low level employee can destroy a giant corporation.
The company whose security I was responsible for operated hospitals, medical clinics, giant call centers and large mail-order pharmacies throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico, with hundreds of millions of dollars worth of pharmaceuticals and thousands of employees. The job was tremendously challenging yet rewarding.
I only mention these things not to brag, but rather to assure you that I have the experience, knowledge and credentials to intelligently discuss security.
My wife and I have lived in our retirement community of roughly 3,500 homes for almost seven years and have sadly watched how poorly the security here has been managed.
Initially, we had “security guards” controlling our three access points and patrolling the campus. These were superficially trained and unlicensed folks managed by a retired law enforcement captain. I got to know him personally and found him to be very likable but somewhat lacking in the knowledge and skills needed to successfully manage those responsibilities inherent to the world of private security.
Understandably, the limited partners of our development were not happy with the results they were getting relative to the costs of maintaining a private security guard force. I’m not privy to the planning or thought processes the limited partners might have engaged in to arrive at their solution to the security problem; nor do I know if they sought the counsel of an independent, private security specialist.
Just for the record, I think they made the right call when they disbanded the guard force as it was. However well-meaning the “guards” might have been, they lacked the minimal instruction, training and supervision needed to properly support and secure a community of our size.
But apparently they did listen to the salespeople from the Envera Corporation, because according to an open letter from a high ranking official of the Ltd. Partners who operate our development, the Envera Co. is receiving “hundreds of thousands of dollars a year for the use of the Envera system.” The open letter also assured the residents that “…our development has never been as safe as it is today.”
I honestly believe the Ltd. Partners’ associate who wrote that open letter was being sincere and honest in her appraisal of the security situation in our development, and I take her at her word. Nevertheless, I would hope that since she is not an expert on security matters, she would be willing to sit down with someone who is and see if there is any reasonable room for improvement in how security and safety is provided in our community. In my view there are issues that should be addressed.
I have good reason to believe that the overwhelming majority of the residents in our community would greatly appreciate an impartial, professional evaluation of our development’s security situation.
This is a free, no-strings-attached offer. All conversations would be held in the strictest of confidence by me.
Ross A. Olmos, PhD, lives in Ocala. You can reach him at sosolmos4@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.