I am an Oak Run homeowner. A few years back, I began writing this column. Perhaps due to my criminal justice background, people tend to engage me in conversations about crime and safety. Nowadays, it seems the key question on everyone’s mind here is, has the disbandment of human security guards made Oak Run less safe?
The changes are visible and dramatic. Gone are the trained personnel who eyeballed and interviewed non-resident drivers attempting entry into our community. Visitors are now greeted by a computerized kiosk which common sense discretion prevents me from discussing in any further detail.
The issue of safety can be highly subjective, since it is largely a matter of perception. Each of us has a different tolerance level for risk and danger. One need go no further in proving that point than to cite the issue of wearing motorcycle and bicycle helmets.
Nevertheless, security has long been – and continues to be – a serious concern in the violent environment we live in today. Many people rely on firearms for home and personal protection; some have sophisticated home security systems and cameras, while other folks may rely on their dogs for protection.
The truth is that it is scientifically impossible to determine exactly how well any security method, device or system actually works as we cannot prove that a non-event actually occurred.
Sounds confusing, but here’s an example. While a couple is out shopping, a would-be burglar is scared off by the threatening bark of their large dog. Unless the couple had security cameras or a neighbor who witnessed him, the couple would have no idea of the outstanding job performed by their fine pet. What matters most to the couple is the mere presence of their dog making them feel safer in their home.
Getting back to the original question, is Oak Run safe? A better question might be, do the people who live in Oak Run feel safe?
From my conversations and observations, I firmly believe the majority of residents in Oak Run feel less secure than when there was a visible security presence on and inside the grounds.
The main purpose of having entry gates to Oak Run is to prevent nonresidents from using the boulevard as a traffic thoroughfare.
However, in the past, the posting of guards at those gates also discouraged people wandering about on foot or bicycle from entering the grounds and causing mischief or harm. The value of having this kind of deterrence adds a great deal to the quality of life by providing peace of mind for the folks who make Oak Run their home.
The management of Oak Run might argue that all this is meaningless since there has not been any serious criminal activity since the guards left. But that argument only serves to demonstrate a lack of understanding of how important the perception of safety is to seniors.
One would think the primary owner/operator of Oak Run who just a few years ago suffered the loss of an aging parent, and whose primary clientele are seniors, would be the first to understand the increased sense of vulnerability people have as they age.
“Old timers” in Oak Run look back wistfully to the years when the patriarch of the founding family was in charge of managing Oak Run. He is remembered and praised for his kindness and sensitivity to the needs and concerns of aging homeowners. The people of Oak Run would truly love to see the legacy of the founder maintained by his progeny, especially in regard to security. Perhaps then we could all feel a little safer.
Ross Olmos can be reached at sosolmos4@gmail.com.
