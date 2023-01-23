I realize that a discussion about traffic enforcement is not nearly as exciting as talking about murder and mayhem, but it might help in gaining a better understanding about law enforcement in general and traffic enforcement specifically.
At first glance, the above title might seem silly. After all, speed limits are posted all over the place, and there are universal speed limits to obey in the absence of posted signs. Speeding is speeding, period; end of discussion.
But when we start scratching below the surface, reality dictates that there is no actual “real” speed limit, and there never can be. There are simply far too many human and situational variables involved in enforcing traffic laws.
For example, we all know there are certain roads or highways where driving at the posted speed limit can be a very dangerous proposition that can trigger road rage from drivers passing you at 20 or 30 mph over the posted limit as they “flip you off.”
Many law-abiding drivers will make a conscious decision to set their cruise control at 7 or 8 mph over the posted limit, assuming most cops won’t pull them over unless they exceed a 10 mph tolerance.
As a former cop, I confess that in my department, there was no universal agreement on how much tolerance motorists should be allowed in traffic violations. As a rookie, I remember the confusing hodgepodge of traffic enforcement criteria I was exposed to by the “wise old” veterans.
Back then, the most contentious issue in traffic enforcement was not setting tolerance levels but rather setting quotas. Many people believe that quotas are commonly used in traffic enforcement. This notion is technically true, but factually misleading.
No police official in their right mind would ever admit to the existence of traffic enforcement quotas. However, there is some mysterious process wherein every officer in any given department knows the “magical” number of citations needed to keep the sergeant off their backs. Veterans referred to it as a “reverse quota.”
I remember my first day on the street as a newly-assigned motorcycle cop. The first thing I asked my partner was what was the magic number in the traffic division. Obviously, it had to be more than in the patrol division, since traffic was our primary concern.
I should quickly add, the magic number wasn’t as bad as you might think. It included non-moving violations such as expired city stickers, cracked windshields, broken lights, expired plates, etc. The odds were good that a stop for a moving violation would yield more than one citation.
I think we can all agree that getting stopped for a traffic violation is a very unpleasant experience that can bring out the worst in the nicest of people. It’s not uncommon for an angry motorist to ask sarcastically, “Well, have you made your quota now?” or utter words never seen in the Bible.
My standard response to the quota question was always, “Sir, I actually don’t have a quota. I can issue as many citations as I want to.”
There was also ongoing concern among the old timers that some young “hot shot” would start issuing too many tickets, causing an unwanted increase in the department’s clandestine quota, which in turn put pressure on everyone to get their traffic numbers up.
But to get back on topic, our tongue-in-cheek discussion about traffic quotas does serve to make a legitimate point. Most police administrators might be reluctant to admit it, but the discretionary power of an individual police officer can have a greater impact on traffic enforcement over any of the formal rules and regulations.
The process of issuing or not issuing a traffic citation is multi-faceted, and discretionary and based primarily on the seriousness of the offense and the circumstances surrounding the violation.
For example, let’s say a motorist is clocked at 10 miles over in a 30 mph speed zone on a quiet residential street. Under normal conditions, an officer might let the driver go with just a verbal or written warning. However, certain critical factors might come into play. For example, the residents may have been complaining vehemently about speeders endangering their children.
An offending motorist may become verbally abusive toward the officer (never a good idea under any circumstance), or the officer might be zealously committed to tagging speeders in residential areas. Any combination of these and many other factors could generate more severe action than just a warning.
The key element in the ethical exercise of discretion must always be the nature of the offense. Before any professional police officer should even begin to think about exercising discretion, the offense must be benign enough to justify the violator’s avoidance of being ticketed. For example, detecting the odor of alcohol on a driver’s breath should eliminate any possibility of discretionary leniency.
There are just too many variables in the dynamics of driving and traffic enforcement to achieve uniform continuity in the enforcement of traffic law.
Years ago a wise person warned, “There is no such thing as a ‘routine’ traffic stop.” Every stop has its own unique script and no two are exactly the same. It would be remiss to close this discussion without mentioning what is arguably the most important factor in any traffic enforcement action; the inherent danger of the actual traffic stop.
Approaching a stopped vehicle on a dark street whose tinted windows make the occupants indiscernible, is always a tense moment. Does the vehicle contain three elderly women who have just left evening church services, or three outlaws wanted for armed robbery who have sworn to never be taken alive? An officer must always be prepared to deal with the worst possible scenario.
Please remember to drive safely, and should you be stopped by an officer, please follow his or her instructions. Keep your hands in full view and avoid any sudden movements, and keep in mind if you are polite, you stand a much better chance of getting off with just a warning. Good Luck!
