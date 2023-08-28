The very nature of police work generates stress. Every year, more law enforcement officers die by suicide than in the line of duty. Conversely, in the “macho” culture of law enforcement, police officers loathe to show or admit they’re stressed because they feel it might signal a lack of masculine courage by fellow officers.
Entrapped by such foolish dogma, rather than openly seeking legitimate help, police officers often turn to alcohol or drugs, abuse loved ones, or take out their frustrations on some unlucky person they encounter in the line of duty. Eventually when all else fails, they may turn to the ultimate stress reducer, self-inflicted death.
Stress generated by police work is especially troublesome because it’s unpredictably episodic. Officers on routine patrol repeatedly experience periods of relative calm interrupted by periods of intensive stress-ridden, possibly dangerous events and then return to the calm of regular patrol activities.
The frequency and intensity of assignments are beyond an officer’s control. Nevertheless, he or she must be continually prepared to deal with high stress episodes at any given moment. This constant fluctuation in emotional intensity levels can play havoc with the officer’s physical and mental well-being.
The vast majority of people officers encounter usually fall into two distinct categories: victims and offenders. They routinely deal with the battered, abused victims of crime, and/or the criminal and evil offenders who cause the harm. The police are constantly exposed to aspects of human behavior that civilians rarely encounter in a lifetime. Ironically, even those who officers are attempting to assist may turn on them, causing additional grief.
If this wasn’t enough to deal with, there’s the ever present danger of a personality shift, sometimes referred to as the “Cynicism Syndrome.” Over time, constant exposure to these stressors can erode an officer’s compassion, even to the point where they simply don’t care anymore. This cynicism is tragic and potentially damaging to an officer’s mental health and how they interact with the public and even their loved ones and friends.
Some years ago, I ran into a police officer I had occasionally played golf with. We’d lost touch and I was interested to see how he was doing. Over a cool drink, he told me he’d qualified for early retirement and decided to “pull the plug.” I was surprised since he was only in his early 50s and looked remarkably fit. He confided his reason for leaving a job he truly loved:
One evening he and his family were watching a very funny show on TV. When it was over, his 13-year-old daughter took him aside to talk privately.
“You know dad,” she said, “all of us were laughing a lot watching the show, but you never once even cracked a smile. In fact dad, I haven’t seen you laugh in quite a while. You used to laugh and smile all the time.”
My friend told me his daughter’s comment struck him like a thunderbolt. She was absolutely correct. Over time, without even realizing it, he’d gradually lost his ability to feel anything. He’d gone dead inside. He went on to say he later learned from a therapist it was his way of dealing with all the ugliness of the job.
He told me he called the family together to talk about it and was surprised that they all were painfully aware of the changes in his personality.
What the family didn’t know is that their intervention came at a very fortuitous time as he was starting to have suicidal thoughts and had stopped bringing his service sidearm home from work.
Fortunately, the story had a happy ending. My friend had retired and was seeing an excellent therapist. He also was working part time at a local hardware store and playing a lot of golf. The best part? He was learning how to smile and laugh again.
The key question to the story is why didn’t my friend seek help earlier in his career? I didn’t bother to ask that question. Having been there myself, I already knew the answer.
Beyond being assimilated into the macho police culture, cops have a very legitimate concern of how their administrators will react if they openly seek help.
Not all chiefs and sheriffs are as progressive and enlightened as they should be when dealing with the emotional issues of their officers. They have also been inculcated with the same macho culture myths as the officers they supervise.
For years, the medical profession has had uniform standards and procedures for assisting impaired physicians and nurses that guarantee confidentiality for those who come forward seeking help.
In contrast, there are no uniform standards or procedures for the thousands of law enforcement agencies throughout the country to deal with the mental health issues of their sworn officers. Meanwhile every day, burned-out officers are opting for early retirement, creating hard to replace vacancies.
Some agencies do have procedures for providing counseling for troubled officers who voluntarily seek help, but it makes little sense to believe chronically cynical and distrusting officers are going to risk putting their jobs at risk by openly asking for help.
Knowledgeable law enforcement officials agree that under prevailing police culture, mental health programs that depend on officers openly asking for help will likely fail.
Instead, it’s suggested that law enforcement agencies impose a condition of employment that requires all personnel empowered to use deadly force to attend private, confidential, well-being sessions with a duly licensed and qualified therapist during each quarter of the year.
Since all licensed mental health therapists are forbidden by law to divulge any personal information regarding their client, that should help to overcome concerns about jeopardizing employment.
Additionally, the requirement that all sworn persons are required to attend well-being sessions will help to eliminate individual concerns about a perceived lack of personal toughness.
Obviously a mandated requirement will entail significant funding, but it will be money well spent when one considers the overall savings in recruiting costs and the expensive police misconduct lawsuits currently plaguing law enforcement.
You can reach Ross Olmos at sosolmos4@gmail.com.
