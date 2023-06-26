Marion County recently made national headlines. Sadly, not in the way we would’ve preferred, since it involved a shooting death; a dispute between neighbors that tragically spun out of control. The shooter was a single, middle-aged, White woman; the victim, a Black, single mother of four.
The legal complexities of Florida’s gun laws slowed the pace of the investigation and created some delay in formal charges being filed. The delay didn’t escape the ever vigilant eye of the celebrity civil rights lawyer, Benjamin Lloyd Crump.
He and his minions showed up right on cue, to ensure that justice would be properly served in Marion County. However, by the time Lawyer Crump had made his grand entrance into Ocala, the shooter had already been formally charged with manslaughter.
The Crump entourage hung around town for a week or so. After a few press conferences, they finally left in search of more lucrative controversy elsewhere.
For those who may not know about this case, here is a recap:
The incident occurred at the Quail Run housing complex near County Roads 475A and 484.
On June 2, “AJ” Shantrell Owens, 35, the mother of four young children, was shot and killed by her neighbor, Susan Louise Lorincz, 58.
Apparently, the two women had a long history of verbal confrontation concerning the behavior of the Owens’ children trespassing on Lorincz’s property. Sheriffs’ deputies had previously been called to the scene by Ms. Lorincz regarding Owens’ children.
On the tragic day in question, once again Susan Lorincz was upset about the Owens children playing on her property. Witnesses said she threw some roller skates at the children while shouting racial slurs. AJ Owens’ 9-year-old son ran home to tell his mother what was happening.
When she learned what was going on, her anger was stirred from all the previous encounters with Lorincz. She rushed to protect her children. By the time she arrived, Susan Lorincz had retreated to the protection of her home, secured a firearm and had locked her front door.
Susan Lorincz claims that she was terrified. She maintains Owens repeatedly pounded on her front door, demanding that Lorincz come outside and face her.
In a state of panic and fearing for her own safety, Lorincz fired a single shot through her front door. The bullet struck Owens in the shoulder while her 9-year-old son looked on. AJ Owens died at a local hospital later that day.
While writing this story, I became so troubled by the utter futility of this totally unnecessary tragedy that, before I wrote another word, I drove to Quail Run to see what life in that community looked like.
Now hours since my return from Quail Run, I’m still finding it difficult to process what I saw. Ironically and thankfully, Quail Run is hidden away amongst some of the most beautiful horse farms in Marion County. But frankly, it’s an embarrassment to the county.
It’s reminiscent of the awful slums I saw years ago in Mexico with the exception that those slums were clean. Quail Run should be renamed “Hell’s Acres.” It’s depressingly trash laden and run down. Garbage and litter are strewn about everywhere and potholes abound. The few observable trash cans had been knocked over and their filthy contents spilled out onto the ground. There’s hardly a home not in need of major repair.
Driving around, I felt I was in a lost and forgotten “poverty prison,” where inhabitants have abandoned all hope of escape and are desperately just trying to survive day-to-day.
It’s not hard to imagine that people living in such depressing circumstances could easily turn on each other for even the slightest of grievances.
After visiting Quail Run, I now understand not only “how” this horrible tragedy occurred, I also have a better understanding of “why” it happened.
Despair and fear are the parents of disaster. If you don’t believe that, just take a drive out to “Hell’s Acres.”
You can reach Ross Olmos at sosolmos4@gmail.com.
